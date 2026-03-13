Devi Awards 2026: Kolkata honours 11 inspiring women trailblazers

Theatre actor Sohini Sengupta said, “A big thank you to Indulge and The New Indian Express for choosing me to be a part of the Devi Awards and honouring me. I’m absolutely elated! I absolutely love acting and anything to do with the fine arts because I come from a long line of women who are Devis. My grandmother is Meera Mukhopadhyay, the sculptor and my mother is Swatilekha Sengupta, a theatre artist. I am a deep believer in Maa Kaali. I don’t know of all the religious aspects, but for me, a Devi is someone who has many hands and who can manage the home and the world. She never quits, she never complains, and she carries on.”

Darshan Shah, founder of Weavers Studio said, “It’s been such an honour to receive this award. It’s been very encouraging. For me, the Devis are the women of substance, who are resilient, who have been true to their values and principles, their upbringing, they have honed their inner strength, they have fought the demons and come out winners, and they are the ones who are examples, and they are the inspiration to move forward. Devi not only has the 10 hands but she is a multi-tasker, she is extremely strong, empathetic, kind, sentiive and when needed she is ferocious.”

Visual artist Paula Sengupta said, “I am deeply touched to receive this award because, more than a personal acknowledgement, this is an acknowledgement of women in the visual arts. That recognition means a lot to me and my fraternity. I am deeply grateful to the New Indian Express group. I think a Devi for me is the many young women whom I nurture as a teacher, as a mentor who one day blossom into artists themselves. It’s not been easy for women in this field, and there have been 2-3 generartion of female artists before me who have fought a considerable battle against the ghettoisation of women artists. It’s important that the women who I nurture as a practitioner can keep the practise going and find the way forward.