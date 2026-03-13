The 5th edition of Devi Awards in Kolkata honoured path-breaking women, with major names in attendance

After a glittering and high-voltage debut in 2019, and equally successful second, third and fourth editions in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively, the Devi Awards was back this year at Raajkutir Kolkata. Eleven dynamic women were felicitated for their path-breaking contributions in their respective fields and for creating an impact in the society positively.
The Devi Awards were started with the vision to recognise the contributions of women from all walks of life who have triumphed in their respective fields and uplifted others as they went along. After 38 editions in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Lucknow, and Chennai, the Devi Awards, conceived in 2014, came to Kolkata for the first time on August 31, 2019, to celebrate women achievers from Kolkata and the East.
This year’s recipients included Bharatanatyam exponent Dr Thankamani Kutty, actor Koel Mallick, thespian Sohini Sengupta, Rugby player Sandhya rai, textile revivalist Darshan Shah, disability rights activist Aloka Guha, entrepreneur Baisakhi Ghosh, author Dipanwita Roy, cremationist Tumpa Das, artist Paula Sengupta and jute revivalist Dr Chaitali Das.
Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express Group, welcomed the guests, saying, “Achievements in women have inspired change in our society and what better place than Calcutta, a city of culture, intellect and powerful voices, to celebrate this spirit? A city that has always stood for art, ideas and progressive thought makes the perfect backdrop for an evening dedicated to extraordinary women.”
“The Devi Awards have always stood for celebrating women who fight yet powerfully shape the world around us. Women who lead, innovate, nurture and most importantly uplift others. Each awardee has designed, carried a story of determination and purpose, reminding us that true progress happens when courage meets compassion.”
She further said, “We are especially privileged to have with us our esteemed Chief Guest, Shri Prasenjit Chatterjee, a legendary figure in Indian cinema and a towering personality of Bengali films. His immense contribution to the arts and culture of Bengal has inspired generations and his presence makes this evening even more special. So, it is truly an honour to welcome you this evening. Once again, welcome to the Devi Awards Kolkata. Let's come together to celebrate inspiration, achievement and the enduring shakti of women, the true spirit of the Devi Awards”.
This year, the event had veteran actor and Padmashri Awardee Prosenjit as the chief guest.
“I’m really happy to be here today. Devi Awards has been happening here for the last four years, and it’s been happening throughout the country, this is the 39th edition. I’m really honoured to hand over the awards to the Devis who have contributed a lot in their own way. Thank you so much,” he said.
The award ceremony was an eclectic showcase of powerhouse talents. Kolkata at least hasn’t seen so many accomplished women unite under one roof in a while, and that too on a platform celebrating them. The recipients received their awards from Prabhu Chawla and Prosenjit Chatterjee, and opened up about their success stories.
Theatre actor Sohini Sengupta said, “A big thank you to Indulge and The New Indian Express for choosing me to be a part of the Devi Awards and honouring me. I’m absolutely elated! I absolutely love acting and anything to do with the fine arts because I come from a long line of women who are Devis. My grandmother is Meera Mukhopadhyay, the sculptor and my mother is Swatilekha Sengupta, a theatre artist. I am a deep believer in Maa Kaali. I don’t know of all the religious aspects but for me a Devi is someone who has many hands and who can manage the home and the world. She never quits, she never complains, and she carries on.”
Darshan Shah, founder of Weavers Studio said, “It’s been such an honour to receive this award. It’s been very encouraging. For me, the Devis are the women of substance, who are resilient, who have been true to their values and principles, their upbringing, they have honed their inner strength, they have fought the demons and come out winners, and they are the ones who are examples, and they are the inspiration to move forward. Devi not only has the 10 hands but she is a multi tasker, she is extremely strong, empathaetic, kind, sentiive and when needed she is ferocious.”
Some of the noteworthy attendees at the Devi Awards were filmmakers Srijit Mukherji, Shubhrajit Mitra, Indrasis Acharya, Sharmistha Maity, Rajdee Paul, Jayabrata Das, Arjunn Dutta, Aritra Mukherjee and Abhinandan Banerjee, Sahibzada Humayun Ali Mirza, Anurag Chirimar, Shweta Roy, Falaque Rashid Roy, Nei Roy, Esha Dutta, Enu Bala, art curator Pratiti Basu Sarkar, entrepreneur Preeyam Budhia, Chef Shaun Kenworthy, Chef Sharad Dewan, art curator Reena Dewan, Chef Jayanta Banerjee, Jimmy Tangree, supermodels Nicola Gomes, Runa Laha, fashion choreographer Pinky Kenworthy, fashion designers Abhishek Dutta, Ajay Kumar, Arjun Agarwal, Rimi Nayak, Kanaklata and Amalin Datta, Rini Seal and Sayan Mitra, dance exponent Sudarshan Chakravorty, film costumiers Suchismita Dasgupta and Poulami Gupta, actor Anubhav Kanjilal, restaurateurs Jyoti Agarwal, Vanita Bajoria, Rajiv Paul, social activist Nilina Mitra, singers Lagnajita, Srestha and composer Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, fashion influence Shradha Manaktala, jewellery designers Bharti Bangur, Ritu Dhingra, Monalisa and Sayak Chakraborty, producer Firdausal Hassan and Hasnu Mukherjee amongst others.
Author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai of The New Indian Express Group moderated the show.
Adani Group was the presenting partner of Devi Awards Kolkata 2026. Volvo was our Luxury Mobility Partner, National Jute Board was our Silver Partner, Peerless Hotels and Resorts and JM Financial were our associate partners, and Radico Khaitan was our celebration partner. Raajkutir Kolkata-IHCL SeleQtions was our hospitality partner.