The 5th edition of Devi Awards in Kolkata honoured path-breaking women, with major names in attendance

“I’m really happy to be here today. Devi Awards has been happening here for the last four years, and it’s been happening throughout the country, this is the 39th edition. I’m really honoured to hand over the awards to the Devis who have contributed a lot in their own way. Thank you so much,” he said.

The award ceremony was an eclectic showcase of powerhouse talents. Kolkata at least hasn’t seen so many accomplished women unite under one roof in a while, and that too on a platform celebrating them. The recipients received their awards from Prabhu Chawla and Prosenjit Chatterjee, and opened up about their success stories.

Theatre actor Sohini Sengupta said, “A big thank you to Indulge and The New Indian Express for choosing me to be a part of the Devi Awards and honouring me. I’m absolutely elated! I absolutely love acting and anything to do with the fine arts because I come from a long line of women who are Devis. My grandmother is Meera Mukhopadhyay, the sculptor and my mother is Swatilekha Sengupta, a theatre artist. I am a deep believer in Maa Kaali. I don’t know of all the religious aspects but for me a Devi is someone who has many hands and who can manage the home and the world. She never quits, she never complains, and she carries on.”

Darshan Shah, founder of Weavers Studio said, “It’s been such an honour to receive this award. It’s been very encouraging. For me, the Devis are the women of substance, who are resilient, who have been true to their values and principles, their upbringing, they have honed their inner strength, they have fought the demons and come out winners, and they are the ones who are examples, and they are the inspiration to move forward. Devi not only has the 10 hands but she is a multi tasker, she is extremely strong, empathaetic, kind, sentiive and when needed she is ferocious.”