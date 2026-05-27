A celestial experience: Astro carnival in Jim Corbett

As schools break for summer vacations, the quiet call of nature often grows the strongest and tourism companies feed right on to it. Bringing forth an experience away from the constant screen time, several organisations host events to bring people closer to nature. One such event is the Astro carnival in Jim Corbett hosted by Starscapes that combines stargazing sessions with astro learning.

Under the stars: Astro Carnival lights up Jim Corbett skies

Above the wilderness of Jim Corbett, lies a star filled sky untouched by the modern city’s light show. With countless stars and a possible sight of the milky way, the place has become home to several astro sports and star-studded events in the country. Starscapes, a leading astro tourism company in India is hosting an Astro Carnival ahead of the seasonal rain in the jungles. Scheduled from May 30 to June 5 at Starscapes Observatory, Ramnagar, Corbett, this event is set to bring forth an immersive experience of the stunning night sky to life.

The Astro Carnival event is built around the idea of combining “sun, space, and a whole lot of curiosity,” offering a dynamic environment that’s especially designed for young inquisitive minds. The event will also feature activities such as solar shows, virtual sky show, rocket launching, interactive games, puzzles and more.