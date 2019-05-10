A sneak peek into Grover Zampa Vineyards’ new visitor centre at Nandi Hills and the new range of wines

Located just at the feet of Nandi Hills, The Grover Zampa Vineyard was set up in 1989. While the vineyard has become a popular tourist destination in the past few years, they have now revamped it with a wine tasting room and a lounge, and brought out three new wines. We visited on a sunny Saturday afternoon to experience this new ‘visitor centre’ and to sample the new collection.



After a welcome glass of rosé that looked positively Instagram-worthy against the expanse of green, we were led to the winery for a quick tour and down to the cellar for a glimpse of the barrels.



On the nose

Next, we made our way to the new tasting room, Cave the La Reserve. With deep wooden accents and warm lighting, the room is specifically designed to conduct tastings and masterclasses. In our masterclass by Sonal Holland, the only Indian to hold the degree of Master of Wine, we tasted the new wines.





The three new wines from the brand are La Réserve Royale Brut, Vendanges Tardives and Vintage of Insignia. The Royale Brut is a 100 per cent Chenin Blanc sparkling wine and boasts citrusy and floral notes. The crisp, dry wine that is aged for 30 months, pairs well with Asian dishes. The Vendanges Tardives, on the other hand, is a late harvest, sweet wine. With a certain peachy muskiness to it, the wine is best enjoyed on its own on a summer’s day. The brand’s signature, Vintage of Insignia, is made of handpicked Shiraz and aged for 24 months in French oak barrels. With notes of fruit-berries, coffee, chocolate and black pepper, the rich red pairs well with meats.



Pair up

The restaurant and lounge at the visitor centre, Lounge de La Réserve, was not yet open when we visited but will serve a fusion of Indian and Continental cuisine. “We at Grover Zampa are transitioning from being core winemakers, to a lifestyle and wellness platform,” says Vivek Chandramohan, CEO of the brand, To that end, they also plan to open a wine spa in the near future. When that happens, the vineyard

is sure to become the city’s favourite destination for a quick day-trip.



Rs. 1,750 upwards for the wines.

At Raghunathapur

