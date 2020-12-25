Safina Plaza is back with its Books By Weight Exhibition. These events are a great place to find some hidden gems and rare books, all at a great price! You can expect to browse and pick up rare coffee tables books, on topics ranging from sports and science, to art and photography. We also love their collection of cookbooks and vintage hardbacks. You can also get your hands on some picture, colouring and fiction books for kids that make great gifts. The prices start at INR 100 by kilo. Here's a sneak peek:

Until December 27. 10 am to 8 pm. At Safina Plaza, Infantry Road. Details: 9821026234