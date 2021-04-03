Looks like the bar-headed goose has migrated to Wind Tunnel Road this year as Bengaluru saw the debut of the gastro-pub Gawky Goose on March 28. The al fresco area is green, lush and pet-friendly. Yet indoors, the plush, green seaters and wooden furnishings highlighted by a mighty emerald green and brass embellished bar, will give you the feeling of sitting in an old Irish speakeasy.

Swetha Gowda and Kiran Kumar, owners of Gawky Goose

Performing at the launch was the Cameroonian singer/songwriter Roy SöulChild and his band Zhané. Their electric performance set the tone for quite a buoyant afternoon which had the entire gathering, including the swanky, six-foot-something Gawky Goose mascot, on their feet grooving to some magnetic African and Creole tunes.

Sonalika Pawar, Nirmala Balakrishnan, Chaitali Roy, Cresseda Smith, Chinu Kala at the launch

The stage has quite literally been set for live musicians to regularly entertain. So whether you’re in the mood for a family brunch or an evening out with friends, at Gawky Goose, variety is the name of the game.

