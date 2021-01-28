Jagriti Theatre is restarting its Morning Raag concert series this weekend. The event starts at the crack of dawn and is a great way to begin your Sunday. The artiste Nishant will present morning ragas that evoke a variety of moods and feelings. The ragas will be rendered in the Agra-Atrauli style of Hindustani classical music.

22-year-old Nishant has been practicing Hindustani classical music since the age of six under the guidance of sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath. At the age of 18, he was one of the youngest in India to have been honoured with the prestigious NCPA Hindustani Vocal Scholarship 2016-17.



Rs 300. Sunday, January 31, 7 am. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield