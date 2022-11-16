India's largest pet festival back in Bengaluru after three years

In the last two years, the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone. Looking for companionship and comfort, a lot of people turned to their pets, resulting in a massive increase in adoptions. To further the indulgence, India’s largest pet festival Pet Fed is set to host its annual edition this weekend at Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru. The aim is to give pets lovers an opportunity to spend a fun weekend with their furry friends.

After a three-year hiatus, Pet Fed comes back at a bigger and greener scale. The festival is spread across a three-acres festival ground with a host of fun activities. Some of them include a police dog show, a pet fashion show (where the showstopper gets to walk the ramp with the actor Dino Morea), an international cat show, shows like Pet’s Got Talent. The space will have a dedicated play zone for cats and dogs with an independent agility ring for more activities. In addition to this, more than 400 products and services from the Indian and international pet care industry will be on display at the venue to help visitors make better choices for their pets.

“The highlights of the event are going to be the International Cat Show in association with Cat Club of India and Global Feline Alliance. Dr. Johan Lamprecht and Dr. Thea Lamprecht are flying in from South Africa to judge the cat show. This year, we also have the Grooming Masterclass by Andrea Cyrill Khurana, an internationally certified master groomer and grooming instructor,” Pet Fed founder Akshay Gupta said.

According to Akshay, the two day-long event will also have new segments this year. These include exciting games like Cleanup Master, FurMula One, Get Pet Go, Khulja Sim Sim, and Musical Knight for pets and parents. There is going to be a special grooming masterclass for Professionals as well as pet parents. “We will also be having adoption camps and over 100 stalls from brands across the globe for everyone at the event,” added Akash. In fact, to encourage more people to adopt Indies and give them a loving home, Pet Fed is extending a free entry to the parents of Indie pets at the festival.

The festival is also open to those who do not have pets but want to attend the festival to love and celebrate pets. Pet Fed will also take place in Delhi and Mumbai in December and January respectively.



₹499 upwards. November 19-20, 11 am. At Jayamahal Palace Grounds, Jayamahal Main Road. Tickets available online and at the venue

