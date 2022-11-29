4 events in Bengaluru to attend this weekend

It’s just November, and Bengaluru is brimming with events already! For the ones who are confused about which ones to attend, here is our pick of the best events in town this weekend.

Road To Give 2022

Marriott International has organised the charity event Road To Give 2022 this Sunday. Participants can walk, run, cycle, or move in any way. The trail will begin from and end at The Ritz Carlton, Bangalore, covering 5 kms around Cubbon Park. The funds raised from the event will be donated to Rising Star Outreach, a non-profit organisation that works to destigmatise leprosy. The event will be flagged off by Arjuna Awardee swimmer Nisha Millet.

₹750. November 27, 6 am onwards. At Ritz Carlton, Ashok Nagar. Details: 8049148000

Sweat Fest

Sisters In Sweat — a women-only community to foster sports and wellness — is set to host the event Sweat Fest this Sunday. The event aims to bring women together through movement, while keeping it fun and accessible. Conceptualised and founded by Swetha Subbiah and Tanvie Hans, Sisters In Sweat is an organisation to fill the void of women dropping out of sport, especially after school or college due to various reasons. The event on Sunday will bring three different workout formats – yoga, piloxing, and dance. Each workout will be between 30-40 minutes and will take place one after the other.

₹700. November 27, 7.30 am onwards. At Smartworks Sargod, Residency Road. Details: 9513334690

Pink Floyd Tribute Night

City-based rock band Dark Light will present their renditions of the songs of legendary English rock band Pink Floyd at Hard Rock Cafe. Dark Light — the five-piece progressive rock band — describe their music as a soulful mix of progressive elements, ambient psychedelic soundscapes, and the drive and energy of stadium rock. Guests can enjoy the music with food and drinks this Saturday night.

₹750++. November 26, 9 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe, St. Marks Road. Details: 8061224722

Terra Verde at Vasantha Art Gallery

Vasantha Art Gallery is hosting Terra Verde – a solo art exhibition of Kerala-based artist Remya Kumar. Terra Verde means ‘green earth’ in Italian and the 15 colourful artworks displayed in the exhibition explore nature in all its lushness and glory. According to the artist, the inspiration of her work comes from the tropical landscape of Kerala.

Entry free. Till December 5, 11 am onwards. At Grand Mercure Bengaluru, Gopalan Mall. Details: 9980991645

