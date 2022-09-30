From music concerts to Dandiya festivals, here are 7 events in Bengaluru for you this weekend

String theory

The four-member Indie band, Twin Strings, from Delhi, comes to the city. Though they are known for their trending covers, the band will perform a setlist of their original music at the gig in Bengaluru. Expect songs like Dhalti Rahe and Tujhse Hoti Hai Subah. ₹799 upwards. October 1, 8.30 pm. At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala. Details: 9606493301

Bound by contract

Highlighting issues such as data, privacy, and surveillance, Contractions, a play by Srinivas Beesetty, is a satirical take on the corporate world. The story follows Emma, who begins a romantic relationship with her colleague Daren, and the consequences of her relationship. ₹250. On October 5, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Details: 26493982

Oriental express

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru’s newly launched Asian restaurant, Horizon, introduces their new weekday set-menus, which includes a dimsum menu, sushi sets and a Thai Curry Teishoku. The menus will include dishes such as Lamb Pot Stickers, nigiri, maki, satay, wasabi and more. ₹400 upwards. Ongoing (Tuesday-Friday). At Dr Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar. Details: 9686923311

Spaced out

Popular standup comedian Varun Thakur comes to the city for an hour-long special titled Space Cadet. Varun, who is also the co-founder of SnG comedy, is known for his self-deprecatory humor. The event promises to be a mix of funny anecdotes and observational comedy. ₹499 upwards. October 1, 8 pm. At Mother Tekhla Auditorium, Ashok Nagar. Details: 8025598863

Feeling festive

The Lalit Ashok is back with another season of The Great Indian Dandiya Festival. The third season promises to be a luxurious Navratri event with six hours of non-stop music, live dhol, garba dancers and more. The festival will also feature food and beverage stalls. Participants will be given complimentary dandiya sticks and surprise gifts. ₹499. On October 1, 5.30 pm. At Seshadripuram. Details: 68177777

Bottoms up

Geist Brewing Co. celebrates Oktoberfest with a new limited edition German beer and a menu inspired by German dishes. The line-up includes Märzenbier (a light-bodied bready malt beer), Frikadellen (chicken or pork patties with beer cheese sauce), Bienenstich (a sweet yeast cake) and more. ₹295 upwards. Until October 29. At Bidarahalli. Details: 8867707102

Between the lines

Kolkata’s renowned theatrist Punam Singh takes the stage in Bengaluru this weekend. She has been part of plays that have been directed by Alyque Padmasee, Vimal Bhagat, Swaran Chaudhry and Usha Ganguli. For her performance in the city, she will present dramatised readings from Anton Chekov, Vikram Seth, and Ritu Bhatia among others. ₹260. October 1, 7 pm. At Jus Trufs Chocolatiers, Jakkuru. Details: 9844016984