The 30th edition of Vastrabharana brings weaves from Manipur, Nagaland and beyond

With a mission to promote and support crafts and sustain livelihoods of artisans, Crafts Council of Karnataka is all set to host yet another edition of Vastrabharana. Padmaja Sakhamuri, the curator, tells us more about what to expect from the 30th edition of the market which will feature weavers, jewellery makers, artists and more from across the country.

“My seniors from college set-up the event 30 years ago and the showcase has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. There have been new weavers, new kinds of yardage and other additions to the textile community since then. This year we have more than 50 participants,” she reveals.

Bhujodi weave by Chaman Lal P Siju

The five-day event begins with an inaugural ceremony and a fashion show, where models will walk down the ramp wearing the best work of every weaver or craftsman participating in Vastrabharana. “Every year, we try to change at least 10 to 15 per cent of the participants and introduce those who have either never come to Bengaluru with their collection before or haven’t been a part of the showcase till date. This year, we have focused a little more on the Northeastern parts of India,” she adds.

Soof embroidery by Kala Raksha

Drawing inspiration from the natural world, ‘The Moon’ is the theme for this edition. “One of Bengaluru’s artisanal stores, Kale Nele, has a moon-themed collection which will include jewellery and sarees in black and white,” she shares.



Talking about the other highlights of the event, Padmaja says, “The Silk Chamber will bring traditional weaves from Mizoram, Nagaland and Assam, and Hilli Valli will present the moirangphee weaves of Manipur. Apart from this, Hasttantr from Maheshwar will showcase eco-prints and organic khadi, Telangana’s Blue Lotus will display Ponduru khadis, and from Kala Raksha you can shop for soof embroidery and Kutchi textiles.”

Kalamkari saree by Ganshyam Sarode



In addition to the wide selection of handlooms and handblock printed textiles, one can also learn about the different crafts from the craftsmen.



Entry free. Until October 3. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road



srushti@newindianexpress.com

@Sru_Kulkarni