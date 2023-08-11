Book launch, food festivals and more: Here are some events to look forward to over the weekend

Freedom fiesta

On the occasion of the 77th year of Independence, Chowman presents a special gastronomic delight to celebrate the day. Choose from non-vegetarians delicacies like Hunan Prawn, Lamb in Oyster Sauce and Wok Tossed Hakka Noodles. Veg patrons can try Thai Styled Meifoon, Tofu in Black Bean Sauce and Stir Fried Four Treasured Mushrooms amongst other delicacies. INR 1,000 onwards. Available for delivery. 12 pm to 10.30 pm. +919330025660.

Fish fantasy

Esplanade presents Macher Raja of Bengal, a culinary journey celebrating the flavours of Kolkata. You can try the classic Boneless Fish Paturi, which is marinated and steamed in banana leaves. You can also check out their tangy Aam Acharer Elisher Jhol. Other dishes include Narkel Posto Elish, Doi Elish, Elisher Tel Jhal and Kanchalanka Elish. INR 950 onwards. On till August 20. At Indiranagar. +918040927878.

Cocktails calling

Magnolia Bakery and Geist Brewing Co. have come together in collaboration to craft a line of cocktails inspired by the iconic desserts of the bakeshop. The menu includes Going Bananas (a cocktail inspired by the world-famous banana pudding) and West Village Whisky(a chocolate buttercream old-fashioned drawing inspiration from chocolatebuttercream cupcake). Enjoy many more such drinks this fall. On till August 27. At Geist Brewing Co, Rajajinagar. +918867707102.

Azaadi jam!

Witness mesmerising Bollywood dance performances and enchanting vocals as Atypical Advantage takes to the stage in lieu of Independence Day. Shoppers and music enthusiasts will come together to witness the talent of singers with disabilities on a platform that empowers them. Entry free. August 12. At Nexus Koramangala Mall+918022067803.

Status first

Dark People, a play that sheds light on some of the dark human behaviour opens in the city today. The play shows how we as humans give more importance to status in society over human relations. The play has been directed by Prithesh Bhandary. INR 300. August 11, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Kerala chronicles

Tia Anasuya, chef and author, releases her book, Adukkala, A Family Food Odyssey on Sunday. The 277 page book has recipies and personal histories, which covers first-person accounts of love, family and cooking. Be part of this launch where Tia shares more insights about the book and what went into it’s making. Entry free. August 13, 6 pm. At Bookworm, Church Street. +919845076757.

Cartoon couture

Get your shoes on as Aldo has decided to collaborate with Disney on its 100th anniversary by launching a limited edition capsule. The 23-piece capsule captures some of the iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck to celebrate these 100 magical years. INR 1,499 onwards. Available across all outlets of Aldo. +917420020324.