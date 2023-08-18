From The Circle of Life concert series to the play Something Rotten, here are some fun events to attend this week

Home flavours

In the spirit of Onam, Hyatt Centric has curated Pradhaman Hampers to capture the essence of tradition and flavour. Relish the velvety Ada Pradhaman, the ripe banana essence of Pazham Pradhaman, varieties of crisp banana chips and much more to capture the joy of Onam. INR 799 onwards. August 27 to August 29. At Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. +919591510193.



Prison tales

Flip through the journal entries of ‘Shivani’ Gaura Pant who on the occasion of Holi is invited to visit

a women’s prison. This narrative play enacts the experience of the author with these women who have been imprisoned for crime. Apradhini: Women without Men by Theatre Nisha takes the stage to tell tales that have never been told before. INR 300 onwards. August 19, 6.30pm. At Swastika School of Dance and Music, Jakkur. +919886334046.

Staging success

The Cause Foundation brings Something Rotten, which is hailed as the funniest musical comedy in over 400 years. Set in England, the play talks about two brothers who attempt to write a hit play but their efforts are overshadowed by a Renaissance rock star, known as ‘The Bard.’ INR 200 onwards. August 26, 7.15 pm and August 27, 11.15 am & 7.15 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram. +918023445810.

Play hard

Hard Rock Café intends to rock hard as the band Hard Attack will crank up their tunes soon. Known for their energetic performances and ability to capture the essence of diverse musical eras, they perform their hits along with their catchy originals. INR 1,000 onwards. August 19, 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café, St Marks Road. +918061224722.

Musical eve

Visionary artiste, Frijo Francis is bringing his experimental yet unique blend of Indian classical music, jazz harmony and contemporary style to serenade Bengaluru this weekend. His musical expression is characterised by his ability to seamlessly blend various genres and styles. INR 499 onwards.

August 18 and 19, 9.30pm. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.



Earth voice

The Circle of Life concert series is back this year with a spectacular evening show which blends the rhythm of music with the empowerment of young souls, titled Earthsong. This event intends to inspire us to be guardians of the Earth’s environment and the world’s children struggling with HIV and other disadvantaged circumstances in collaboration with Rishi Foundation. August 19, 4.30 pm to 7 pm. The Bangalore School of Music, RT Nagar. +918041285017.



Artsy genius

India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) has organised a presentation and discussion on the life works of the legendary master craftsman, Maneklal Gajjar to honour the achievement and designs of this wood block maker from Gujarat. Entry free. August 21, 7.30 pm onwards. The Park Bangalore, MG Road. +918025594666.