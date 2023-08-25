Here is a list of events you can look forward to for the weekend

Oriental bites

Pan Asian restaurant, Shiro, launches its Bento Box Collection, which includes veg Makimono Bento and non-veg Makimono Bento. The former serves four pieces of each roll of Vegetarian Spicy California Roll, Spicy Tofu & Avocado Roll and Crispy Spicy Avocado Roll while the latter has options like California Roll, Dyna Maki Roll and Spicy Tuna Roll. INR 445 onwards. Ongoing, 12 pm to 3 pm. At Shiro, UB City. +918041738864.

Rhythmic revolutions

Shoma Kaikini-Singh along with Ashwini Kaikini take the stage for Praangan, their latest performance, which will also feature Akruti Shah. Featuring kathak with live music, the production promises to showcase classic pieces accompanied by reputed musicians like Amit Mishra and Adarsh Shenoy. INR 600 onwards. August 27, 6 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.

Ethnic elegance

Fabindia’s exclusive collection of handcrafted apparel for Onam boasts handloom and chanderi saris, in quintessential hues of white and gold, embroidered with intricate jaal patterns. The edit offers ethnic wear like silk blend, cotton and linen kurtas with zari prints; silk dupattas with gota patti and floral patterns; floral-printed dresses and more. INR 3,000 onwards. Across all outlets.

Hamper of love

To help celebrate the timeless bond of brothers and sisters, Kama Ayurveda has curated four gift boxes, each of which features a delightful collection of handcrafted daily essentials, ayurvedic beauty treatments, luxurious bath & body products and skin brightening potions. Choose from Signature Essentials for Her, Radiance Box, Bath & Body Essential Gift Box and Gold Glow Box. INR 1,045 onwards. Across all outlets.

Techno savvy

Berlin-based music producer Fab Massimo who specialises in electronic music stops in the city for a live performance at Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar. The DJ, who is known for tracks like Wanna Dance, Smile For Me and Shazam It, will play his songs in his signature style — rolling tech house beside his EPs and singles. INR 499 onwards. August 26, 6 pm. At Ashok Nagar. +918970070534.

Festive fiesta

Renowned designer Masaba Gupta rolls out the pre-festive collection titled Ila by House of Masaba. Inspired by the essence of nature, the edit — boasting saris, high slit skirts and kurta dresses — adorned with floral motifs is complemented with techniques such as dori work, tassel accents and gota details. INR 13,500 onwards. At Lavelle Road. +918884404060.

Dance divine

Shubham, a School of Performing Arts presents Yatra 23’, an annual festival since 2015. Curated by Barnalee Sarkar, the events has been divided into two sessions. The first one is a students showcase, while the second one (Aaveshika), is a performance by guest artistes. These include a kathak recital by Arpita Bannerjee and Anurakti, an Indo-Srilankan production by dynamic couple Shamita Hettige and Vithya Arasu. Entry free. August 26, 2 pm onwards. At Yuvapatha, 31st Cross, Jayanagar.

Mind games

Written and directed by Sidharth Raman, The Death of Art is an English play that is filled with impending questions about what it means to be an artist and conversations surrounding mental health. The story is about a renowned weaver named Theodore, who can manipulate space and time to write stories, which fascinates Sylvia, his assistant. Soon after they enter a relationship, she discovers there’s more to him than what meets the eye. INR 300. August 25, 6 pm. At Prabhat Kaladwarka, Koramangala Club. +918042679000.