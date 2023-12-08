Pili Taxi is back in Bengaluru for a winter shopping extravaganza, this weekend!

With the motto of promoting sustainable fashion and supporting indigenous, artisanal brands, Pili Taxi — a curated marketplace for festive shopping, makes a comeback to the city. Uncover the allure of carefully picked artisanal brands for kids, women and men, as well as winter clothes, bags and accessories at the 25th edition of Pili Taxi. Green gifting, cruelty-free skincare, home décor brands, stationery, gourmet coffee and live caricatures are all on display at the event. An exciting weekend full of shopping, dining and mingling with members of the sustainable community while discovering handmade items sourced from all around India. We catch up with the founder of Pili Taxi to find out everything you need to know about the event that exhibits for two days.

“Bengaluru always appreciates sustainable development and loves all things handcrafted, which is why we want to offer a unique shopping experience before the winter in Bengaluru begins. The special thing about this edition is that we have curated a whole new winter collection with new sustainable brands, featuring fashion and lifestyle,” founder Bijaya Dutta reveals.

This time there are a variety of products in the range. Knit wear, designer dresses, saris, kurta set, kidswear, menswear, handcrafted jewelry, home décor, leather bags, gifting, beauty products, art journals, gourmet brands and live caricature are all on the display.

Products available at Pili Taxi

Krushnachuda from Odisha is presenting Odisha’s traditional ikat ensembles. Kharikajal brings to you pure silver jewellery based on Assamese culture. Explore the timeless classics in vibrant colors by Satyagiri Jaipur. Each ensemble of theirs is unique and tells a story of crafts and traditional designs. Get your hands on super comfortable jackets and cargos by SAT from Mumbai. Indigenous jewellery by Amorette is a must add on to your jewellery box. Kokedema plant art is bringing their new range of eco art that is very exclusive and beautiful.

“Every time we come up with new decoration ideas for every edition,” she adds. In this edition you can expect handmade origami flowers and birds crafted out of reusable and sustainable paper as the decoration. “We are gearing up and thrilled for our next edition in Mumbai on 26th December at Valecha Hall, Juhu”, she concludes.

Entry Free. On December 9 & 10, 11 am onwards. At Café Rest, Koramangala.

