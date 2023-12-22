A glimpse of the parties in Bengaluru over the last couple of weeks

In good taste

The Chef Post recently unveiled its seventh edition of their avant-garde calendar for 2024 featuring 12 remarkable chefs from Bengaluru. Shot by celebrity photographer Lucky Malhotra at the stunning interiors of The Den Bengaluru, the calendar mirrors a mood that exudes the uniqueness and personalities of each of the chefs featured. We spotted Siddharth Verma, Sanjana Mudappa Verma, Ian Eisenberg, Arpita Hanumanth and hostess and woman of the hour, Sneha Chandrashekar, among others.

Kasavi Malhotra, Shivani Krishna & Pushpa Krishna

Celebrating the new

RedBeryl, a premier luxury lifestyle management company, announced the exclusive launch of its Redberyl Red and Redberyl Black privilege cards at Conrad Bengaluru recently on December 16th. Here we saw the city’s creme de la creme attending the event in their finest. Canapes and

cocktails made the evening one to remember and we spotted Ashish Nair and Swathy Sivaraman

looking absolutely dapper!

Nisah Sundka & Amber Sundka

Season of cheer!

Christmas came early to Bengaluru and amid all the events, the tree lighting ceremony at The Oberoi, Bengaluru was one that got the city talking. Like every year, the luxury property unveiled a Christmas tree that was resplendent to say the least. As glasses of mulled wine, eggnog and sweet treats were passed around, the children from Cheshire Homes of India brought in the season with their beautiful carols that lifted our spirits even further.

Priya C, Swapna Venkatesh,Pinky Padmaraj, Debolina Ray & Sheetal C

Welcome to the city!

Koko, the famous Asian luxury restaurant and bar from Mumbai recently opened its doors to the city at a property nestled between The Leela Palace Bengaluru and Prestige Leela Residences on Old Airport Road. The staggered launch, over three days, saw the city’s gliterati turn up in hordes as the party continued unabated with the drinks flowing freely and the food being the centre of it all!

Gaurav Rai, Sunita Rai, Ridhima Coelho & Sandeep Hema Atmaram

In high spirits!

Popular watering hole Manhattan Bar from Singapore took-over the bar at ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru and mixologist Zana Mohlmann was seen acing her craft as the guests also enjoyed a life performance by Moon Arra — a part of the ongoing Magnetic Music Festival Season 1.

Priyanka Rajwar

Call of the siesta…

Last week saw the launch of a French aperitif Lillet and the event brought women from all walks of life to the Drawing Room in Indiranagar for a lazy brunch filled with fun activities paired with the celebrated spirit. The afternoon was a leisurely one and most of the attendees swore to do it again, with pleasure, if organised.

Ishika Nair & Lahar Bhasin

Art Affair!

Saurabh Sadanand Dingare opened his latest exhibition of paintings, Stritva at Vasantha Art Gallery at Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall last week and the event brought together art aficionados from all across the city. We spotted several familiar faces including Nandita Iyer, Chitra Chaudhuri, Swapna Vijayan and Smita Agrawal, among others.

Saurabh Sadanand Dingare

Stay tuned for next the party coverage...