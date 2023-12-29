New Year Special: 10 alternative events to attend around Bengaluru if you don't enjoy parties

Plant-a-porter

Plant mothers assemble as Small World: ST Bed is organising a DIY Terrarium Workshop. Get your hands dirty, at this hour-long event, to craft a beautiful oasis of mini plants in an aesthetic terrarium while learning the therapeutic benefits of working with plants and how one can easily design a lasting piece of décor for their homes. ₹1,999. December 30, 1 pm. At Koramangala. +918920846966.

Dance of divinity

Aparna Dance Company in collaboration with Shreya Nagarajan Singh Arts Development Consultancy, brings She, a bharatanatyam production that pays homage to original storytellers of this dance form (devadasis) who were stripped of their stories in the early 20th century. The performances will include personalised narratives and mythological tales of the devi. Entry free. December 29,6.30 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.

Funny bone

Mumbai-based stand-up comedian, Kunal Kamra, who is known for his observational comedy about absurdities of life makes a stop in the city to present his new experimental show that promises new material. His performances include jokes about politics, bachelor life and TV advertisements. ₹7,499. December 29 & 30, 6 pm & 8.30 pm. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.

Rise to the rhythm

Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation takes to the stage for Margazhi Bengaluru to perform BhavaNuta- A Sampoorna Adhyatma Ramayana, where Lord Shiva narrates the tale of Lord Rama to Parvati. This Ramayana boasts 104 keertanas divided into six chapters- Baala Kaandam, Ayodhya Kaandam, Aranya Kaandam, Kishkinda Kaandam, Sundara Kaandam and Yuddha Kaandam. ₹7,350. December 29,6.30 pm. At Medai-The Stage, Koramangala. +918217246994.





Beyond the book

Written and designed by Surendranath S, Slices of the Moon Swept by the Wind is a reading by Arundathi Nag. The narrative follows an intelligent boy who is trapped in an ill-shapen body, who pens down his views on the world as seen from his window. While his topics are vivid like a Muharram procession, he also writes about his inner demons and other aspects of his tragic life. ₹200. December 29, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.+918026592777.

Light it up!

With an amalgamation of pop, western and classical music, Candlelight India is all set to pay tribute to Coldplay in the city this weekend. This one- of-a-kind immersive concert experience promises to play popular melodies of this rock band like Yellow, Viva La Vida and Paradise surrounded by hundreds of soft flickering candles. ₹1,099 onwards. December 29, 7.30 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road. +918884256504.

Spotlight saga

Medai is hosting Art Jam, their version of an open mic event, which is a platform to explore your inner artiste other than just performing. They invite artistes and enthusiasts to try their hands at anything ranging from dance and music to poetry, storytelling, drama and even DJ-ing, all in five minutes. ₹150. December 30, 6pm. At Medai-The Stage, Koramangala.



Drop the ball

Windmills invites you to ring in 2024 with their exclusive New Year's Eve party that features the sensational sounds of Many Roots Ensemble, a limited-edition menu and handcrafted beers. Playing diverse blends of West African, Middle Eastern, funk, jazz, RnB and hip-hop tunes, The Many Roots Ensemble is an evolving entity based out of Mumbai. ₹6,500 onwards. December 31. At Whitefield.



Kailasam's kathas

Home Rule and Kailasam Jhalak are two a theatre productions directed by SK Madhava Rao and Gundu Raj, respectively. While the former revolves round a hapless husband sandwiched between his dominant wife and nagging mother, the latter sheds light on Kannada playwright TP Kailasam's life and his plays. ₹150. December 31, 7pm.KH Kalasoudha, Banashankari.



Down to earth

The play, Mareta Daariis based on dramatist and theatre director Badal Sircar's last play Bhul Raasta. After losing his way into a forest, a prince is found and fostered by tribals who teach him their traditional way of leading a peaceful and natural way of life. The play metaphorically suggests how our society, drowning in complex problems, is losing touch with its roots. ₹150. January 3, 7 pm. At Ravindra Kalakshetra, beside Town Hall.

