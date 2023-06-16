From the Satrangi Mela to various classical music performances, here is what to look forward to

Korean high

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Korea, Conrad brings a special Korean cuisine that unites the two countries by their love for food. The dishes include Daeha Muchim (Prawn Salad with Pine Nut Sauce), Maekom Bulgogi Kimbap (Spicy Beef Rice Roll), Ganjang Lobsterjang (Soy-marinated Lobster), Yak Gwa (Deep-fried Korean Pastry with Traditional Syrup all paired with Soju), their national drink. Chef Lee and Chef Kim from Seoul come up with this spread along with Chef Indra. INR 3,000 onwards. June 16. At Halasuru. +918884400194.

All in a puff

Are you a puff lover? Puffiza is an experimental take to fuse foods across various regions into sumptuous layers of a puff pastry. From The Portuguese Affair, Nahoum’s Paneer Puff, Landour’s Paneer Tikka Puff, Calicut Motta Puff, Chicken Chettinad Puff, Mrs. Miggins’ Chicken Tikka Puff and Club Curried Chicken Puff to Iranian Mutton Puff, you will be left drooling with the options. INR 450 onwards. June 15 . At Roxie, HSR Layout. +917406275551.

Single shenanigans

After Nearly Nice Guy and Pure Veg Jokes, Saikiran is back with Matrimania that speaks about the struggle of being single, getting married late and being a lean guy with a dark complexion. Feels like the guy next door? The jokes will be slap stick and will include autobiographical notions too. INR 499 onwards.June 17, 6.30 pm. Tiger Tiger Brewhouse, Sarjapur Road. +916364651167.

Tribal tales

House of Tribe is a musical festival with food and flea market. Bands like Lichen Glitch, Cross Roads, Praveen Alva, Sankofa, Vasu Dixit are putting their best performances with a tribal theme to behold. One can find pot making, belly dancing, face painting all amongst a tribal setup. Also, indulge in the rich flavors of traditional tribal dishes, Indian, Mexican, Arabian, Chinese, Naga, Italian, Mediterranean, and Lebanese delicacies, to satisfy every palate. INR 499 onwards. June 17 & 18, 11 am. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Nandi Durga Road Extension. +918040580444.

Sufi serenading

Ki Jaana Main Kaun is a Punjabi Sufi musical evening that aims to bring the 16th-17th century Sufi poets Baba Bulleh Shah and Shah Hussain back to life. Vocalist Radhika Sood Nayak and her team spread this message of simplicity and love across cities like Hyderabad and are now at Bengaluru. With soothing guitar tunes and perfectly pitched drums, the event will make you feel your inner self. INR 250. June 18, 6.30 pm. At Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Main Road. +917760832226.

Raga saga

Sindhu K Das, is a carnatic musician who specialises in Sitar. Along with her, renowned musicians like Thyagaraja, Muthuswamy Dikshitar, Purandaradasa, Swathi Thirunal, Dr Balamurali Krishna, and Dr Baby Sriram come together to produce a multilingual raag jugalbandi which spans from Bengali, Sanskrit, Tamil, Malayalam and five other languages. INR 250, June 18, 7.30 am. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +918041242879.

Flute fantastic

Pravin Godkhindi, one of the most graceful hindustani and carnatic musicians is also known as a laureate flautist. He has created the Contrabass eight feet flute, which will make its first physical appearance in the live show. He is accompanied by his son Shadaj and the Krishna Band. Watch various jazz fusions and rock style presentations come alive. INR 499 onwards. June 17, 6.30 pm. Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Anjanadri Layout. +919845399659.

Drape tales

A sari is one of the most sought after attires in India for the elegance it offers. But what if a workshop gave you a chance to know the behind the scenes of what goes into the making of a sari? Join a day full of interactive sessions as one dives into the stories and history of the weave, design elements, craftsmanship and origins. A limited slot event. Entry free. June 16 & 17. 11 am onwards. Vimor, Victoria Layout. +918025551514.

Monsoon cravings

Rains, hot piping tea and pakoras are synonymous. While the choices can vary from elaichi to adrak tea, or from paneer to potato, it is the undebated ‘best comfort food’ for many. The Chai Pakora menu brings back old memories of the monsoon when one gets stuck at home in the rain — pure nostalgia. Come relish varied pakoras served with ketli kadak chai. INR 445 onwards. On till July 15, 12 pm onwards. Café Delhi Heights, Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road. +918048614033.

Magazine mela

Join three days of expert and interactive workshops that help you design your own magazine. The Zine Scene by Bazinega (House of Zines) comes with 16 artists, 65 zines and three workshops, open to all. Meet Hansika Jethnani, Bad Press, Pooja Dhingra, Aditi Elassery, Soundarya Gottapu, Nikhil Poddar, Ayan Farooqui and Kishore Amruth, among others. Entry free. June 17 & 18. 10am onwards. 1 Shanthi Road Gallery Studio, Shanthinagar. +91 9898807971.

Wine 'n' dine

Wine is the perfect companion to go with a casual dinner or a professional meeting. The new menu at Café Noir promises an introduction of 15 new wine based cocktails. The wine cocktail menu serves a range of interesting potions infused with signature sauvignon, resiling, rosé and sparkling wines. It features a selection of sangrias, including the Au Vin Rouge, infused with merlot wine and enriched with hints of red berries, citrus, cinnamon, and orchids. INR 495 onwards. Ongoing. At Indiranagar and UB City outlet. +918040982050.

Perfect pairings

Garden City Beer Collective (GCBC) launches a new Sushi and Saké Menu. Try out delicacies like Cream Cheese and Asparagus Uramaki and Alaskan Salmon Uramaki. The Aromatic Crystal Dumplings and Chicken Chettinad Dumplings are also worth trying out. Pair them with in-house cocktails like Ocha, Moon-Chan and Tropical Sunset. INR 2,000 for two. Ongoing. At Gantiganahalli. +919535023555.

Ghazal evening

Pratibha Singh Baghel is live at the third event in her India tour of the show Dastaan-e-Ghazal. The show will consist of shayaris, mosiki, thumri and rendition of various ghazals. Along with original composed songs, one can also see prominent artistes like Jagjit Singh, Gulzar and Lata Mangeshkar being heard in Pratibha’s voice. Her famous works from Bandish Bandits and songs from the album Sukoon can also be expected. INR 399 onwards. June 17, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. +918023445810.

Musical night

Be part of this evening of live music by Project Exodus, a group of 11 artistes. They provide opportunities for musicians, singers, composers and music lovers. This is your opportunity to have an evening mixed with culinary delights and music. Entry free. June 17, 7 pm onwards. At Stone Street by Bhive, BTM Layout. +919632452266.

Drop the beat

Copenhagen-based DJ and producer Denis Horvat performs in the city. He has played alongside some of the most notable names in the industry like Dixon, Maceo Plex and Ame. His albums include The Serve of the Abnormal, Miracle of the Rose, Picture: Denis Horvat, Strange Nation and Bliss and you can expect him performing songs from these albums. INR 499 onwards. June 18, 7 pm. At Magique, Koramangala. +918047483468

Colourful celebration

From a marketplace to activities and games; and open-mic performances and more — be a part of the upcoming Satrangi Mela at Indiranagar Social. This beautiful celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community features queer-owned businesses and artistes. Entry free. June 18, 2 pm. At 80 Feet Road. +918657896572.