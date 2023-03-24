Here is a list of seven events to look forward to from this weekend 

A fitting tribute

Titled 1971 is a devised play written, directed, and enacted by Ritwik Simha. Set to retell the tales of soldiers, their families and the casualties of the war, the play aims to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s greatest military triumph in 1971. Through its various narrative styles and interactive presentations, the prodution intends to inspire today’s youth and help the elderly relive the era. ₹200 onwards. March 25-26, 7 pm. At Vyoma ArtSpace and Studio Theatre, JP Nagar. +919845274154.

Comic relief

Varun Thakur, a renowned stand-up comedian, is all set to present his new comedy special Space Cadet.

With a decade of experience in the industry and performing across three continents, he returns with his hilarious stories, impersonations and observations from his life. He is also the creator of the popular social media character ‘Struggling actor Vicky Malhotra’ and the host of the hit comedy podcast The Internet Said So. In his new show, Varun will touch upon topics like marriage, his love for Mumbai and why he thinks marijuana should be legalised. ₹499 onwards. March 25, 8 pm. At Mother Tekla Auditorium, Ashok Nagar. +918025598863.

On the beat

Ritviz, one of the most prominent independent musicians in India, is making his way to the city to perform live. With his socially conscious approach toward music, Ritviz is on track with his debut album Mimmi, which is an ode to his mother and is set to launch with a travelling concert tour that promises to be a path-breaking experience for music lovers in the country. Ritviz’s launch tour promises an immersive audio-visual experience with 20 ft high art pieces interpreted by various visual artists, being the first of its kind in India. ₹499 onwards. March 25, 5 pm. At Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara. +918048074740.

Giggles galore

Sumukhi Suresh, the multi-talented comedian, and actor, presents her stand-up show Hoemonal, where she humorously justifies the spelling of the show’s name and dispels any perception that it is derogatory. Known as India’s Tina Fey, Sumukhi's style of comedy is fresh, relatable, feminist and funny. She is renowned for her acclaimed web series Pushpavalli and was also selected for BAFTA Breakthrough, a global program that supports and showcases creative talent. ₹499 onwards. March 25, 8 pm. At Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasanth Nagar. +918022351835.

A greener earth

Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej flags off Pedal for the Planet, a cyclothon event. The initiative by WWFIndia, aims at raising awareness about Earth Hour and to promoting a healthier, greener and a more sustainable lifestyle. The event takes place in 11 other cities in the country. Entry free. March 26, 7 am. At Dr BR Ambedkar Station Vidhana Soudha, Ambedkar Veedhi.

Asian influece

The Courtyard by Marriott ORR is presenting its ten-day Pan-Asian Food Festival at MoMo Café, featuring renowned celebrity chef Kuan Lai from South Africa, alongside executive chef Sajid. The festival, An Asian Inspiration, offers a wide range of dishes from different regions, including Malaysia,

Singapore, Thailand and more, promising an unforgettable culinary experience. Guests can indulge in everything from street food favourites to exquisite oriental delights such as Aromatic Crispy Duck Mandarin Pancakes, Gula Melaka, Empress Jasmine Tea,and more. ₹1699 onwards. March 21, 7 pm. At MoMo Café, Courtyard by Marriott ORR, Marathahalli. +919686861135.

Groove to the music!

The Last Page Collective hosts Revive 2.0, featuring a line-up of artists including, the Tulu band, Alva Kuuto, to offer a mesmerising performance. Solo artists Reuben Braggs and Susan Job will also be performing. These passionate and energetic artists are committed to crafting distinctive experiences for their audience, through storytelling and injecting creativity into every project. ₹250 onwards. March 25, 7 pm. At Pebble Productions, Jayanagar. +919986414778.