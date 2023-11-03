From Sri Lankan delicacies to Suonno d’Ajere, alot is hot and happening in Bengaluru this weekend

Cricket fever

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield welcomes you to combine the thrill of watching a game with an excellent dining experience as the much-awaited cricket season approaches. This year, the Whitefield Bar & Grill has been turned into a refuge for cricket fans, where they can watch the live screening while taking in the tranquil pool view and the delicious spread at a barbecue. INR1,000 onwards. On till November 19. At Whitefield Bar & Grill, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield. +918884191432.





Serene Sunday

Spend a day outdoors, having a gala time with your friends, sipping on chilled beer and cheering for your favorite cricket team. Angsana Oasis Spa and Resort have curated a special menu for a Sunday brunch that combines the best elements of the current season to provide you with the perfect escape without allowing you to miss this year’s action-packed matches. Relish a sumptuous buffet spread that includes a wide range of appetisers, such as Spinach Artichoke Cheese Balls, Olive-stuffed Paneer Shami Kabab, Honey Chilli Sesame Fish and more. INR1,999 onwards. November 5 and 12. At Angsana Oasis Spa and Resort, Doddaballapur Main Road. +919845211036.

Nurture nourish

Using the concepts of improvisation, somatic experiencing, consent work and somatic awareness, Anjali Nair and Nitant Nair present Resting Place, a workshop that offers a space for you to connect to your body with kindness and curiosity. After being led through movement explorations, participants are free to think on the experiences in any way that suits them. Through modalities such as games, movement recommendations and somatic work, the major focus will be on what is happening in the body at the moment and will help you to listen to your bodies and encounter different propositions. INR1,111. November 5, 11 am onwards. At Heybrewty Studio, Hotel Ajantha, MG Road.

Culinary celebrations

The five-day Namma Karunadu Rasotsava by Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore in honor of Karnataka Rajyotsava promises local culture while also honouring Karnataka’s rich culinary heritage. Also expect captivating traditional music and dance performances while renowned chefs provide a special curated menu that captures the essence of Karnataka’s rustic charm as well as its refined metropolitan tastes. Some of the dishes include Kori Gassi, Ragi Manni, Bisi Bele Bath and Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast. Meal for two: INR 3,000. At Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore. On till November 5. +919148146225.





Festive collection

Chumbak has announced the release of its newest Marigold line of home goods and presents ahead of the holiday season. The auspicious marigold pattern, a recurring favorite in Indian homes, served as the inspiration for the collection. The collection, which includes gifts for loved ones, meals, home décor and gifting items for gift wrapping, is made to bring vibrant colours and prints to your festivities. The carefully chosen gift collection is made by hand from copper, steel and stoneware. This line comes in ready-made gift alternatives packaged in a gift box. INR 245 onwards. Available across all Chumbak outlets.





Musical nights

Windmills Whitefield is hosting a mesmerising evening of Neapolitan Classical Roots Music as Suonno d’Ajere, a music trio arrives in Bengaluru to perform music that is inspired by classical ballads. Join the band on their musical journey that skillfully combines mandolin, classical guitar and strong vocals bringing back fond memories of the past while maintaining an original and antiquated sound. Their stage presence assures to take the audience to a bygone era, where explosive energy combines with the ageless beauty of classical music to leave them wanting more. INR 499 onwards. On November 3 and 4. 9.30pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.



Sinhala stories

The Leela Bhartiya City’s all-day dining restaurant Quattro is excited to announce its exclusive collaboration with Priya Bala and Pamini Shivarajah. At Quattro, the sisters cooking style tells tales through food and reflects their ties to the Sri Lankan town where they were raised. Dishes including delectable starters, main courses and lovely desserts, will be available at the pop-up. INR 1,499 onwards. On till November 4. At Quattro, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru.