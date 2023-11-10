Here are eight upcoming events in the city worth being part of

Nostalgic nights

The Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall, which presents Movie Under the Stars, an entrancing cinematic event that will take place at the captivating Alfresco by 1026AD with a Glass Canopy venue. For movie lovers of all ages, this special outdoor movie night promises to be an amazing experience as attendees can see their favorite movies in a wonderful setting, surrounded by the beauty of nature, under the comfort of Alfresco’s glass canopy. In addition to the featured films, guests can also enjoy a variety of delicious food and drinks. INR 399 onwards. On November 18. 7 pm & 9 pm. At Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall. +919513289977.

Nawaabs & kebabs

Get ready for an incredible gastronomic adventure as Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal welcomes you to explore the Nawabs’ lost recipes and indulge in the best food fit for you at Nazaara, the hotel’s opulent rooftop restaurant. Chef Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, who has over ten years of experience creating delectable masterpieces with subtleties of numerous regional variants, promises an amazing gastronomic voyage. Authentic and luxurious Nawabi cuisine including chappli kebab, guddu nihari, seene ka zafrani pulao and choole murgh, are available to patrons throughout this 10-day culinary festival. Savour the best delicacies from different cuisines, such as Kashmiri, Rampuri, Awadhi and Mughlai. INR 2,499 onwards. On till November 11, 5 pm onwards. At Nazaara, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal. +918061226777.

Bling it on!

Tanishq has released their seasonal collection, Dharohar, during the lead-up to the Diwali festival. The magnificent collection honours the priceless jewels and luxurious ancestral objects that have been handed down over the years, drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of their forefathers. Dharohar honours the glorious legacy and its collection will take you back in time to our country’s rich, jewel-encrusted past. From the comfort of your home, you may discover the world of virtual jewellery shopping with Dharohar Metaverse store. Price on request. At all outlets.

Tiny tales

A serialised adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s stories will be portrayed in the upcoming show Ray Babu featuring two of the maestro’s stories. Narrated by Asamanja Babu, he tells the narrative of his life and his dog in a society full of meaningless talk, fake laughs and hopeless flirtations. Clowning serves as the inspiration for this play’s design while the second tale, Ranganayaki, inspired by Satyajit Ray’s Patolbabu Superstar. A humble storyteller from Varanasi named Ramesh Benaraswala introduces the audience to the tale of Mokshagundhum Rao urf Ranganayak. INR 200 onwards. On November 14, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Turning tables

Akkad Bakkad releases a line of table decorations for the ideal season of lights, festivities, and hosting. Akkad Bakkad has unveiled a new line of tableware that will zhuzh up your hosting plans. A contemporary ethnic touch will be added to the look and feel of your home during this festive season with the variety of table décor items available, ranging from wooden trays and coasters with gorgeous mandala, kalamkari and madhubani paintings to silver metal-shaped platters. INR 349 onwards. At HSR Layout. +919721813500.

Dance of divinity

Rukmini Vijayakumar’s Raadha Kalpa ensemble returns to the stage this weekend with their latest production, The Goddess. The archetype of power, strength and victory in India is depicted by a female form. Kali, Devi and Durga are the forms of goddess Parvati that represent strength and power. The production features three compositions that explore these various aspects of the Goddesses. INR 500 onwards. On November 10, 7.30pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. +918023445810.

Festive fervour

Be part of an unforgettable Diwali Mela with Nexus Koramangala Mall. The event will be a visual and cultural extravaganza, which will have something for everyone. Expect handmade decor, ceramic name plates, Phulkari dupattas, oxidised jewellery, Kashmiri products and lots more. Entry free. November 10 to 12, 11 am to 10 pm. At Hosur Road. +918022067803.

Natya nuances

Gayathri Madhusudan pays homage to Raja Ravi Varma’s artistic creations by bringing to life the poet’s

unexplored poetic gems through a mohiniyattam performance that unites the fields of chitra kala (visual

art), kavya kala (literary art) and nritya kala (performing art) in an evening of jubilation, dancing and remembrance. Hiranmayam, choreographed by Gayathri, is a one-hour recital based on verses penned by Ravi Varma. Entry free. November 15, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.