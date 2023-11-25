With festivals taking the lead this week, we make a list of events of you must RSVP to

Bowl-o-clock

Newly launched Burmese restaurant, Sociètè Rangoon, introduces a few new dishes as part of their winter special menu. Expect bowls of traditional Baya Kyaw Hin Gyo (Burmese Falafel Soup), Ohn-No Kauk Swe (Burmese Chicken Soup), Chin Baung Chat alongside quintessential teas like Mogo Mogo Sencha Tea; Guava, Berry Tea and more. Meal for two: INR1,700 onwards. At JP Nagar. +918022273820.

Food fiesta

Zomato Food Nerd Festival is a two-day event at Courtyard & Conservatory in Bengaluru that will host chefs, restaurateurs, small business owners, food photographers, influencers, content creators and authors from the food and beverage industry. Spot celebrities like Pooja Dhingra, Alicia Souza and Akhila Srinivas conversing on leveraging one’s personal brand to grow your business. INR 2,000. November 24 & 25. At The Conservatory, Shanti Nagar.

Stepping stone

Atta Galatta presents Chamber Concert Series – A Goddess’s Dream: Chaos and Conversation, a dance theatre performance by Janani Murali. In a world where chaos dominates, as a woman, she raises several questions. When she sets out to seek answers, she meets with other women, some real and some fictitious. INR 200. November 25, 7 pm. At Atta Galatta, Hoysala Nagar. +919632510126.

Go Goa Gone

After setting up shop in JP Nagar, the Goa-based restaurant chain, Jamming Goat 3.0, recently unveiled their third outlet in Indiranagar. The menu showcases delights like Grilled Rechado Cauliflower Steak with Mustard Vinaigrette and Nihari Jhol Momo with Mint foam to accompany concept cocktails such as Future Water and KGF. Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Indiranagar.





Spill the beans

Monkey Bar Bangalore introduces an enticing new coffee menu with an immersive event featuring Vintage Coffee Roasters. This special coffee program by India‘s beloved gastropub includes a pour-over tasting, discussions on coffee farming, bean production, processing techniques and a Barista-led walkthrough on unique coffee-making methods. Entry is free but prebooking is required. 26th November, 4 pm. At Monkey Bar, Museum Road. +918655464500.





Bengal bounty

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru hosts a six-day Murshidabad Food Festival at Spice Terrace, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Murshidabad, West Bengal. Chef Rehman curates the Royal Murshidabad experience, promising to serve forgotten recipes and traditional delicacies originating from the eastern banks of the Bhagirathi River region. INR 3,500 onwards. November 27 to December 3, 6.30 pm onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road. 067189999.

Pets day out

Pet Fed 2023 makes a grand return, promising an extraordinary experience for pet lovers and furry friends. With over 100 stalls, shop for the latest in pet products and services, along with numerous activities and workshops to keep you busy all day. Highlights include a Police Dog Show, Training Masterclass, Hygiene Masterclass, Pet Keeping Masterclass, Pet’s Got Talent, a Fashion Show, an International Cat Show, an Agility Area, a kids carnival area and free microchipping for cats. Entry free for Indie pets. November 25 & 26. At Jayamahal Palace Grounds.

Thanks to you

Celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving with a sumptuous feast at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. Indulge in a buffet dinner and delectable dishes like Roasted Turkey, Roast Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables, Cranberry Sauce, Butternut Squash Soup, Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette and Roast Gravy from the set menu. INR 3000 onwards. November 23, 7 pm. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.