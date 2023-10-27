Bengaluru welcomes November with a bunch of music concerts, plays and a fashion week for you to attend

South India’s most exquisite and luxurious fashion week, Payal Singhal Azorte festive 2023 collection — Winter Garden, Brik Oven's exclusive artisanal cheese workshop titled SayChees Please and more

Fashion fiesta

South India’s most exquisite and luxurious fashion week — The Weeek 2023 — boasting renowned fashion celebs like Prasad Bidapa and Ritu Kumar is all set to be staged this weekend. Orchestrated by stylist and model Jacqueline Besterwich, this show will be choreographed by Faheem Raja and will be a star-studded affair. By invite only. On till October 29. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road. +918884494037.





Taste of Thai

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru is hosting a Thai Food Festival curated by chef Thanya Hanain. This nine-day festival at JW Kitchen draws inspiration from the chef’s work experiences across the Asia Pacific and her home region — Northern Thailand. The menu features Som Tham, Yum Woon Sen, Tom Kha, Mango Sticky Rice and lots more. INR 950 onwards. On till November 5. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918884494037.

Bageecha bliss

Azorte collaborates with Payal Singhal for their festive 2023 collection — Winter Garden. Reflecting her influence on Persian gardens and their charbagh structure, the ensembles also draw inspiration from gardens with lush trees, blooming florals and graceful peacocks — which the designer has turned into beautiful prints for this line. INR 3,999 onwards. At 1 MG Lido Mall, MG Road.

Cheesy much?

Brik Oven is organising an exclusive artisanal cheese workshop titled SayCheese Please, where your experience commences with a welcome beverage before you delve into the world of cheese crafting alongside skilled chefs. This hands-on experience will allow you to explore the intricate art of curdling, molding and flavouring cheese creations, all while learning insider tips from Brik Oven experts. Please note that there are only 15 spots available for this workshop, so hurry! INR 2,999. October 28, 4 pm. At Indiranagar. +919606433655.

Strike a chord

Following the success of her song Heeriye, all over social media and audio streaming apps, featuring Dulquer Salmaan — the artiste makes a stop in the city for her Heeriye India Tour. This 10-city tour promises more of the singer’s hits like Din Shagna Da, Nachde Ne Saare, Ranjha and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. INR 999 onwards. October 27, 5 pm. At Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur Bagalur Main Road. +918047166256.

Man’s best friend

Bath & Body Works launched The Men’s Shop in India by broadening its range of products tailored specifically for the modern Indian man. The new line introduces a comprehensive grooming regimen including a face and beard grooming category with products like Daily Face Wash, Daily Face Lotion,

Beard Oil, Beard & Scruff Cream and more. INR 1,699 onwards. Across all stores.

Land of love

Puppet Play: The Singing & Ringing Tree at Ranga Shankara will showcase a true love story set against enchanting landscapes and soulful tracks. This fairy tale of caring and sharing is performed via puppets by Sunitha Venkatraman, Gayathri Shiv, Suganya Rathinam Palanisamy and Vidya Murali. INR 350. November 2, 7.30 pm. At JP Nagar. +918026592777.