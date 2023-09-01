Here are our list of events that you can look forward to for the weekend

It’s all about love

The popular folk/pop band from Kerala, When Chai Met Toast, makes a stop in the city for their eight-city Love You The Same Tour. Expect hits from the band like So Beautiful, With You, Khoj and Firefly from their blend of folk-pop before they play some new tracks from their latest album, which goes by the same name as the tour. INR 1,399 onwards. September 2, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Mahadevapura. +918049626111.

Mindful market

Our Better Planet’s curated sustainable pop-up market Conscious Souk is back with its Edition 12 called Tyohaar, their series of festive edits. Shop from well-known fashion brands like Maati By Neha Kabra, Inkriti, Loomy Tales, Klum by Prajina Jaanaki and more. Besides clothing, one can also shop for skincare from Hollista, candles from Myoho Homes and cute clay products from Sheetal’s Inspired By Clay. Entry free. September 2 & 3, 11 am. At RainTree, Sankey Road. +918022354396.

Friends forever

Ujwala Rao’s directorial play, We Push the Sky, is back in the city for its 15th show. Written by Nisha Abdulla during lockdown, this production by Qabila Collective was a website-based audio play and now takes to stage. Centred on uncertainty, fear and fatigue, the play brings forth personal stories and the community’s history to weave stories of lost, found and lasting friendships. INR 300. September 1, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Kurti calling

Well-known women’s apparel retailer, Jaipur Kurti, recently opened their first store in Bengaluru. After captivating the audience in the North, they are all set to capture the essence of the South. Their wide range of offerings include suit sets, pants, palazzos, fusion wear, co-ord sets and plus sizes. INR 799 onwards. At Commercial Street. +919314966969.

Arabian night

The Nrityakosh Company is all set to stage Parikrama, a middle eastern live music, dance performance and a lecture demonstration event. The company will bring 10 middle eastern dance styles and take the audiences through the history and culture of the art form. The performers will narrate stories and educate the audience throughout the show. INR 400. September 2, 6.30 pm. At Shoonya Center for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Main Road. +917760832226.

Pizza paradise

If you are a pizza and an ice-cream fan, here’s one-of-a-kind ice-cream pizza will be something that might interest you. Brik Oven and Ulo ice cream join hands for this limited-edition dessert pizza. The base of the pizza is made with a buttery cookie dough crust while it is layered with Ulo’s creamy cookie dough ice-cream. INR 349 onwards. On till September 30, 12 pm to 11 pm. At Brik Oven, Indiranagar. +919880955129.

Music madness

Be part of one of the biggest music festivals in Whitefield, tomorrow. India’s #1 DJ, DJ KAN-i is coming to Whitefield for the first time. The artiste lineup includes Dopeboyghost, Budnix, Rawthor, Jalebi The Kid, Vibes Merchant and Coco Cronus. INR 300 onwards. September 2, 7 pm. The Pallet Brewhouse & Kitchen, ITPL Main Road. +918061915234.