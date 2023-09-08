Beyond plays, concerts and stand-ups, here are some food festivals and fashion showcases for the week

Ethnic elegance

As the wedding season approaches, Twamev, prêt-à-porter, launches its new Bridesmaid Collection. Shine bright in ensembles like Conch Shell Pink Sequined Skirt Top, Pearl and Sequin Skirt and Twilight Blue Floral Patterned Lehenga. From the pretty pastels to the bold jewel tones, the collection boasts occasion wear with something for every function. Price on request. At Commercial Street. +919008459214.

Bowl-o-ramen

Chef Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar of Edible Archives restaurant in Goa brings Ramen Rush, a weekend-only ramen pop-up event at Bento Bento. The offerings include Samurai Pork Ramen (a light broth infused with togarashi accompanied by pork toppings), Yakei Chicken Ramen (a similar broth with slices of sustainably-raised chicken) and Temple Ramen (inspired by the vegan broths served at a temple in Kyoto, this ramen features umami flavours with toppings of five vibrant colours). `550 onwards. September 9 & 10, 12.30 pm – 2 pm & 7 pm – 8.30 pm. At Indiranagar. +919113887578.

Kairali nuances

Vineeth Sreenivasan is going to perform at the Bangalore Malayali Welfare Association’s Namma Onam-2023 commemoration musical concert. A playback singer, actor, director and screenwriter, his top hits can be looked forward to at the concert. `699 onwards. September 10, 6.30 pm. At AMC Engineering College, Bannerghatta Main Road. +919902044114.



Sealed with a ring

Tanishq, one of India’s jewellery retail brands from the house of Tata joins hands with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani for the latest collection of their wedding sub-brand Rivaah. The jewellery edit takes inspiration from the designer’s signature embroidery techniques — chikankari, kashida and zardosi and combines them with intricate karigari work such as rawa, filigree, chandak, enamel and piroi. Price on request. Available across all Tanishq outlets.

Cairo connect

The JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa brings the culinary expertise of The Nile Ritz-Carlton Cairo, chefs Sameh Mohamed and Mohamed Fawzy Abd to curate An Arabian Ecstasy — a sumptuous buffet festival at their all-day diner Aviary. Expect traditional dishes like Egyptian Koshary, Black Lentil Tabbouleh, Tahini, Muhammara, Yala Soup and more. `2,550 onwards. On till September 10, weekdays (12.30 pm to 3.30 pm) and weekends (12.30 pm – 4 pm & 7 pm – 11 pm). At Devanahalli. +918045059999.



Home sweet home

Akshay Kumar’s athleisure brand Force IX drops its Autumn/Winter ’23 collection, which is a celebration of all things that remind us of where we come from — home. The edit draws elements from homely features such as curtains, table linen and showpieces. Shop for quirky ensembles adorned with colour blocking, geometry, floral and tonal prints, washed-out effects and handwritten fonts. `1,299 onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +918049626111.

Pout partner

Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty rolls out their latest product — Hydrating Lip Oil. The lip oil is a blend of kakadu plum oil, known for Vitamin C, potent antioxidants and omega-6 fatty acids and chamomile oil, which shields the delicate skin from environmental pollutants. The lip care potion delivers a glazed

application while nourishing your smile. `899. At Nykaa outlets.