The 31st edition of Vastrabharana celebrates indigenous spices with handcrafted treasures from Odisha, Assam and beyond

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is set to see the return of its renowned annual exhibition, Vastrabharana by the non-profit organisation — Crafts Council of Karnataka. Marking its 31st edition, this eagerly anticipated event is renowned for its exquisite display of handcrafted textiles and jewellery, drawing participants from every corner of the country.

This year, the theme of Vastrabharana draws inspiration from the rich history of spice trading along the Silk Route within the Indian subcontinent. Spices, with their eclectic blend of aromas, textures and colours have graced the annals of history and played a pivotal role in shaping cultures and economies for centuries. Talking about the theme, Padmaja Sakhamuri, convenor, Vastrabharana, says, “When I visited Kochi, I made a quick pit stop at the spice market and that inspired me to choose the theme. Naturally, most of the weavers use spices to dye their textiles or draw inspiration from them, so we shared the mood board, colour palette, textures, etc. accordingly, for the participants to interpret the theme. And since the audience uses spices in their day-to-day life, the theme will certainly resonate with them too.”

True to its commitment to supporting craft communities across India, the exhibition held is on a mission to promote and support crafts and sustain the livelihoods of artisans. The event promises a diverse array of artisans, featuring mainstream weavers, emerging talents — as well as National and State awardees — showcasing their unique handcrafts. Visitors can expect to browse through a tantalising collection of gorgeous saris, handspun khadi, shawls and more, with over 15 master crafts persons displaying their creations.

Vastrabharana has also introduced a fresh breath of creativity by welcoming more than a dozen new participants this year, including several jewellery artisans making their debut at the event. Among the familiar faces returning to the festival are celebrated artists like Naturally Anuradha for traditional ethnic wear from Assam; Imran Ansari showcasing chanderi handloom fabric; Vriksh and Vani Vrtti Design Studio highlighting Odisha-based textiles; Sufiyan Khatri, an ajrakh craftsman; city-based design studio Kale Nele; and Kubsa bringing khunn textiles. “Every year we try to include a few new participants. This year we have over a dozen new ones and all the jewellery participants are new. We have invited a few of the participants from the past who haven’t exhibited in a long time like Asha Savla for kasuthi; and Vanjare Ramesh for mozhakalmuru,” she shares.

The newcomers adding their charm to the festival include Threads Per Inch boasting contemporary clothing; Unma Designs showcasing the weaves of Chhattisgarh; Jeenu Panika presenting kotpad saris from Odisha; The Mulberry Tree bringing contemporary Assamese creations; Habib Design Studio sporting benarasi weaves; Taana Baana featuring kota doriya; and The Handloom Studio displaying paithani textiles. “Like last time, Bengaluru’s prominent design studio and art store, KaleNele, is releasing a whole new range of textiles during the show too,” the convener reveals.

When it comes to jewellery, visitors can indulge themselves with a splendid selection from brands such as Madad Ali with their exquisite lac bangles; Moha by Geetanjali, which celebrates a range of silver ornaments; Aham Jewellery presenting handcrafted silver jewellery; and Flames of the Forest known for making statement pieces where rare semi-precious gems are set in sterling silver. At this five-day event, in addition to shopping from the wide selection of handlooms, jewellery and handblock printed textiles, one can also learn about the different crafts from the craftsmen.



Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, this exhibition is bound to captivate your senses and leave you in awe of India’s artistic traditions. “The unique experience in Vastrabharana is that every participant is unique and experienced in their product so that helps the audience to decide which unique product to buy,” Padma signs off.

Entry free. From September 28 to October 2. At Kumarakrupa Road.

