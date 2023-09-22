This weekend, Bengaluru to entertain you with flea markets, concerts and dance workshops

Tune in

Music composer and producer, Tajdar Junaid, known for his ability to effortlessly blend Western and Indian musical elements, is coming to the city this weekend for an evening of soul-stirring melodies. His debut album, What Colour Is Your Raindrop presents a fusion of instruments like the South American charango, the steel guitar and the sarangi. Sambit Chatterjee, Rohan Rajadhyaksha, Bhaskar Duttam and more will join Tajdar on stage. INR 499 onwards. September 22 & 23, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.





Veggie delights

The retail arm of Burmese speciality restaurant Burma Burma, launches an array of ready-to-cook sauces, pastes and snacks. This vegetarian selection includes Maung’s Chilli Garlic Paste, Chilli Garlic Oil Drizzle and the favourite Burmese snack — Lotus Stem Chips – Raw Mango — in a brand-new flavour. There’s also Khowsuey Curry Paste, Malar Stir Fry Sauce and Spicy Laphet (Burmese Tea Leaf Dressing). INR 360 onwards. At Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road & Indiranagar.







Spanish soirée

Amiel Gourmet, a collective establishment of modern French cuisine in Bengaluru, is all set to host a fun Dance and Tapas Night event. Shake your leg to Latin melodies with a salsa dance workshop followed by exquisite tapas and tantalising sangrias. The menu boasts Glazed Carrot, Chorizo Jam, Spanish Tortilla, Tomato Coulis, Chicken Empanadas, Compressed Musk Melon, Serrano Ham Duo and more. INR1,500 onwards. September 23, 6 pm to 9 pm. At Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports and Excellence, Yelahanka. +919845862027.



Farm fresh

The Farmer’s Brunch at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE, celebrates fresh and

locally sourced produce with a farm-to-table extravaganza. Chef Anirudh Amin, a committed advocate of sustainability and regenerative farming will be merging sustainable farming with gourmet expertise. The thoughtfully curated menu showcases the richness of local flavours through a variety of delectable sweet and savoury creations. INR 3,200 onwards. On till September 24. At Mekhri Circle. +918045222222.







Goryeo fiesta

Samsung Opera House, one of the world’s largest experience centres, is celebrating its fifth year

anniversary by conducting a K-FIESTA event at the flagship property. Expect voice and dance battles, Korean movie screenings, Korean cuisine workshops, fun photo booths, flash mobs and more. Entry free. September 24,12 pm onwards. At Brigade Road. +919513899866.







Mindful shopping

The 8th Festive Edit of the FleaEvents India arrives in Bengaluru with handloom saris, sustainable clothing, handcrafted jewellery, home décor items, clean beauty makeup products and much more along with food, bakery treats and a pâtisserie. Shop from brands like Red Ochre, Ethnico, Khaddar, Stree Kolkata and WaterLily Studio. Entry free. September 23 & 24. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.

