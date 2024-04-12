Chart your week ahead as we bring you 11 events including plays, productions and concerts happening across Bengaluru

Starring Nakul Vishwa, Sai Varun, Harish Anand, Medhanshi Madan and Ashwini Bansal and others, Zariya Productions brings Izhaan — a production that intertwines narratives of the films Paheli and Malaal. The plot follows Dev whose reality blurs with fantasy and societal norms collide with the human psyche. ₹300. April 18, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.
Enlighten your minds with spiritual energy with a thematic carnatic concert on Lord Sri Rama — Sri Rama Gaanaamrutham — on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami by Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt. The concert will witness the presence of HH Sri Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja, 41st pontiff of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, along with Shirish Kirshna on vocals, Krishna Kashyap on the violin, R Karthik on mridangam and Bhargava Halambi on the kanjira. Entry free. April 13, 11.30 am. At Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Malleswaram. +918023345260.
Dive into the world of mythology with the narrative of one of the greatest warriors of the Mahabharata – Drona with Dvijottama, a theatrical performance. The performance will be solo and accompanied only by a classical singer and a bharatnatyam dancer. With its premier in 2019, the play went on a journey with its performance in various places and is now all set for another performance in Bangalore International Centre. Entry free. April 18, 7 pm. At Domlur. +919886599675.
Diving into the realms of mythology, human experience, emotions and a symphony of colours and hues with Madhulita Mohapatra and her Nrityantar Dance Ensemble’s odishi dance performance — Colours of Krishna. Taking the audience through the anecdotes of Krishna’s famous multifarious roles of an adorable son, a playful child, a cherished friend, the ultimate saviour and protector, a true guide and mentor, a divine charioteer and an eternal lover through the performance, the music composition is by Rupak Kumar Parida and rhythm composition is by guru Dhaneswar Swain. ₹500. April 13, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.
Bringing Manav Kaul’s popular play — Park, back to the stage, Aavirbhaav, a Bangalore-based theatre society is all set to present their performance at Atta Galatta. Directed by Aavirbhaav’s Avinash and Vikash, the play will take you through the stories of three men, three benches and one park captivating the audience as they make them ponder. ₹200. April 14, 7 pm. At Indiranagar. +919632510126.
First Drop Theatre, an applied theatre company in Bengaluru is all set to take people on a journey of questions of life and death with their production — Crossing Over, directed by Bejoy Balagopal. A collection of four short stories, out of which three are based on the book of the same name and were released by the Bangalore Hospice Trust (Karunashraya). ₹300. April 13, 5.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala. +919945699144.
Aristobrat, the leading men’s slow fashion brand is launching its first-ever month-long pop-upThe Weekend Store this weekend. The label is known for offering polos, fine piqué knit t-shirts, shirts with contrast collar, pants, trousers, boxers and derby shoes. April 13 – May 13, Friday – Sunday, 11 am to 8 pm. At Koramangala.
Renowned guitar virtuoso, Scott Henderson and his band make a quick stop in Bengaluru for their Karnevel Tour. With Romain Labaye on bass, Archibald Ligonniere on drums and Lina Mastalska playing the guitar, this musical extravaganza promises a fusion of jazz, blues, rock and funk. ₹1,271 onwards. April 12 & April 13, 9:30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
On the occasion of Spandana Swarna Mahotsava, veteran theatre actress and director B Jayashree is set to stage some of her best plays. First in line is Karimai, which is one of Kannada theatre’s longest-running plays. The musical’s tracks were scored by Chandrashekhar Kambara while the live original music was led by the theatrist herself. ₹200. April 16 & 17, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Sanchez, the city’s renowned Mexican spot turns ten! Throwing a special anniversary bash, the restaurant will be hosting Abakorao, a fantastic 3-piece mariachi band from Delhi, along with rumba, bossa nova, tango flamenco and bachata performances. April 21, 12.30 pm. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.