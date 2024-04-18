Besides celebrating International Jazz Day, Bengaluru also plays host to other interesting events. Here is a list of the best!

Bringing the tunes of jazz music all the way to Bengaluru, Bombay Makossa, comprising four contemporary musicians, will showcase the unique and rare collaboration between the music of Africa and India within the world of jazz. The artistes include Ranjit Barot on the drums, Sean Freeman on the sax and Nastya Saraswati from St Petersburg, Russia, adding Indian classical music to the blend. ₹499 onwards. April 19 & 20, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.
The World Jazz Festival is back this year with its 4th edition travelling to four cities within India and making a stop in our very own Bengaluru. The acts this year will be presenting compositions that are representative of Eastern, Dutch and South African jazz traditions, with a sincere emphasis on paying tribute to some jazz legends like Abdullah Ibrahim, Horace Silver and John Coltrane. ₹750 onwards. April 19, 6.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. +918023445810.
Bangalore Little Theatre brings you Land of Cards, their adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s Taser Desh. The story takes you through the journey of a princess who, unhappy with her life sets on an adventure with a friend in which they find themselves in a strange land of cards with inflexible traditions and tiresome customs. Audiences of all age groups are welcome to attend. ₹400. April 20, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangla. +918217246994.
Celebrating the life and the contributions of singer, composer and actor Raju Ananthaswamy — Raju The Legend showcases the artiste’s music and contribution to art once again being brought to life on stage. With skilled spontaneity being the true torch-bearer carrying the legacy of his father Mysuru Ananthaswamy, the artiste was a highly celebrated sugama sangeetha virtuoso from Karnataka and has tutored several aspiring singers — Divya Raghavan, Pallavi MD and Supriya Acharya, being some of them. ₹299. April 19, 7 pm. At Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919900151383.
Take a trip down the sufi lane with this classic sufi concert. The legendary sitarist and vocalist ustad Shujaat Khan will be performing popular sufi music as he starts the evening with the Indian classical touch followed by his rendition of famous ghazals. ₹999 onwards. April 21, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. +918023445810.
Svasti Art Foundation brings you the mystical realm of Durgi — a musical on Goddess Durga. Inspired by the timeless mythology of Mahishasura Mardhini, this 75-minute production is specially made for children, blending storytelling with mesmerising choreography. With a fusion of music, dance and drama — the musical, directed by Medha Dixit, communicates the courage, righteousness and indomitable spirit of the goddess. ₹300 onwards. April 20, 6.30 pm. At ADA Ranga Mandira. +918022219388.
An evening of mind-boggling magic and mind-reading facts, experience a magic show presented by Nakul Shenoy & Friends. Nakul Shenoy, the internationally-acclaimed mentalist has curated and will host this event which includes unique acts and performances by nationally and internationally acclaimed magicians, alongside some of the most notable up-and-coming stars of magic. ₹399. April 21, 6 pm. At Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. +919632510126.
Experience jazz and rock 'n' roll at its finest. The iconic Gary Lawyer also touted the ‘Man With the Golden Voice’ is coming to Bengaluru for a live concert — one that you must not miss! Opening the act, we have Carlton Braganza, best known for his hour-long Jukebox Jammies, who will be joined by Meghna Das and Sulaiman Jamal. Where: FanPark, Phoenix Mall Of Asia When: April 20, 7.30 pm onwards. #jazzinbengaluru #musicinbengaluru