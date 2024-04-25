From Seedhe Maut's Lunch Break tour to Kailash Kher's concert, check out the top events happening in Bengaluru this week

Catch Seedhe Maut performing their Lunch Break tour or indulge in Boteco's chef table, the city has an event for everyone!
The Park Bangalore is organising a food pop-up in collaboration with chefs Jatiya Baghal and Umesh Baghal from the Muriya and Mahua tribes of Bastar, titled Bastar Food Trails – Explore the flavours of Central India. The menu includes Chapra (chutney made from red ants), Suksi (smoked fish curry), Aarmat (made from dried bamboo shoots) and Keu Kanda (a concoction made from the tubers of the insulin plant). ₹1,750 onwards. On till April 28. At MG Road. +918025594666.
This summer, Soch – India’s leading evening and occasion wear brand has launched its summer-springtime collection 2024. Featuring various fabrics and styles, the collection includes various themes such as Indigo Hues, Schiffli Chic, Kota Couture, Ivory Elegance, Breezy Threads and Vivid Blooms. Extending beyond the themes, the customers can also explore a thoughtful range that extends across saris, churidar sets, dresses, kurtas,kaftans and lehengas.₹1,498 onwards. Across outlets.
Kailash Kher, whose latest single Saiyyan is making rounds on social media, is all set to perform in Bengaluru. The music composer and singer known for his unique style — a combination of Indian folk and sufi music, will take the audience on a musical journey through some of his top hits — Chaand Sifaarish, Allah Ke Bande and Teri Deewani, among others. ₹1,499 onwards. April 27, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +918049626111.
Rhythm & Raaga presents Echoes of Bhakti, an evening of soulful andmelodious devotional music. The performance begins with a specialprayer recital in bharatanatyam by Suhasini Kishore and SamvrithaKishore, followed by the main performance by Sangeetha Srikishen, Mowna Ramachandra and Ambadi MA. ₹300. April 27, 5.30 pm. At Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi. +918026678581.
The dynamic duo Seedhe Maut will make a stop in Bengaluru as part of their Lunch Break — a 12-city-pan-India tour. Performing their hit mix-tape including songs such as Nanchaku and Namastute, the performance will also include several artistes who will join them on stage. The Delhi-based duo — Encore ABJ and Calm are popular for pushing the boundaries of hip-hop in India. ₹943 onwards. April 27, 7 pm to 10 pm. At Forum South Bengaluru, Konankunte. +918050044944.
Macaw by Stories presents — Pulse: High on Energy, a musical extravaganza featuring Bengaluru’s very own rock band, Oxygen on the Rocks. The eight-piece rock band includes Souvik Chakraborty as lead vocalist and Anish Chakraborty as lead guitarist and music producer. The Hindi rock live music gig will be accompanied by food and drinks for the audience. ₹499. April 27, 8 pm. At Bommanahali. +918068507673.
Boteco’s is hosting Chef’s Table, a special menu curated as they pair up with city-based chef Suraj Singh who will serve you an exclusive six-course menu. Paired with select wines, the menu will include the chef’s specials alongside the restaurant’s renowned grills and cocktails. ₹3,299 onwards. April 26, 8 pm. At Ashok Nagar. +918792045444.