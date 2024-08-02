Have you bought your tickets to these seven amazing events happening in Bengaluru this week yet?

Ankita Shrivastav, more popularly known as FilmyChokri, is back in Bengaluru with yet another India Tour where one can expect her usual dose of hilarious family-friendly jokes. The stand-up comedian is also recognised for her notable performances in films like Sarabjit besides the viral YouTube videos — Bombay Girls in Local Trains and Girls in the Gym. ₹499. August 3, 6 pm & 8 pm. At Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala. +919380759398.
Arpan Kumar aka renowned rapper King makes a pitstop in the city to launch his latest album on his Monopoly Moves Album India Tour. Expect the New Delhi-based artiste — who has collaborated with musicians like Raftaar and Seedhe Maut — to perform tracks like Kodak, Bawe Main Check and Still The Same. ₹999 onwards. August 4, 7 pm. At The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru, Seshadripuram. +918030527777.
Art for All: Uniting in Freedom, Celebrating Diversity is an art exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath showcasing over 100 artworks, sculptures and photographs by artists of all abilities. Organised by Atypical Advantage and Maqaam Foundation, the exhibition includes eminent artists with disabilities like Ajay Jayaprakash, Archana Gokhale, Indubala, Rupak Munje, Shreya Gupta, Varun Naren and others. Entry free. August 3 – 6. At Kumarakrupa Road. +918022261816.
Sarod player Prattyush Banerjee and tabla artiste Tanmay Bose come together on stage for Soul of Music — a hindustani musical concert promising enchanting performance by these two acclaimed musicians. The event sheds light on how hindustani classical music has captivated audiences for centuries with its intricate melodies, rhythms and emotional depth. ₹500 onwards. August 4, 6 pm. At Khincha Auditorium — Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Building, Race Course Road. +918022267421.
Rehmat-e-Nusrat, a renowned musician group from Uttarakhand performs a repertoire of original compositions, traditional qawwalis, sufiyana kalaams by great poets and Kabir bhajans. Formed by lead vocalist and harmonium virtuoso Sarvjeet Tamta, the group is famous for sufi, qawwali and ghazal genres — catch them live at Windmills, this weekend. ₹1,500 onwards. August 3, 9.30 pm & August 4, 8 pm. At Whitefield. +918045217761.
Bangalore International Centre in collaboration with Desi to present Mahatma Gandhi Vastrodyama to provide weaving insights on Handloom Day. Panelists include Prasad Bidapa, Pavithra Muddaya and NR Vishu Kumar. Entry free. August 3, 6 pm - 8 pm. At Domlur. +919886599675.
Larder and Folk, a bakery and café from Goa, collaborate with Thai & Cantonese restaurant and club Muro for an exclusive two-day collaborative breakfast event. Expect dishes like Creamy Salmon Open Puff, Chicken Krapow Danish, Hong Kong Style French Toast, Corn Dogs and Turnip Cake Benny. They have also partnered with Beanrove to offer experimental micro-lots of coffee brewed from Kalledevapura Estate. ₹500 onwards. August 3 & 4, 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. At Museum Road. +918069456060.