'Kuteera' joins hands with Creative Dignity for this year’s annual exhibition of handicrafts

The Crafts Council of Karnataka returns with yet another glorious edition of Kuteera, an annual exhibition and sale of handcrafted products and home accessories held at Chitrakala Parishath. The five-day event aims to support craftsmen by offering them a platform to showcase new designs and product developments while bridging the gap between craft communities and consumers. “Kuteera is more than just an exhibition; it is an immersive experience that invites visitors to meet artisans, learn about their craft and purchase directly from them. This ensures that all proceeds go directly to supporting the livelihoods of these talented individuals,” Revathi Prasad, the Curator of Kuteera ’24.
What sets this week-long exhibition apart from other handicraft events is the dedication of the participating artists to create a new range of products specifically for this exhibition. “This commitment to fresh and innovative design ensures that visitors experience a unique and dynamic collection each year. By fostering this creativity, Kuteera helps to keep traditional crafts alive and relevant in a modern context,” she elaborates.
This annual exhibition has been a cornerstone event for the past two decades, providing a vital marketing platform for craftspeople across India to showcase their latest designs and innovations. “This year we have partnered with Creative Dignity to feature a special section highlighting the work of ten talented artisans from their Creative Enterprise Lab (CEL) program. Creative Dignity is a movement dedicated to revitalising the ecosystem of Indian artisans, who are the second-largest employment generator in the country after agriculture. Their vision is to create a world where artisans have the agency to thrive with dignity,” she reveals.
The CEL program supports artisan entrepreneurship through comprehensive training, mentorship and market access. This special section will showcase banana rope crochet bags and home décor by Vishnature and Sahana Reed’s bulrush reed home décor items from Karnataka. From Rajasthan — Rohida Handlooms’ textiles and Vishnukumar Patwa’s thread jewellery. Sohrai paintings by Manikchand Mahto and Avinash Soni’s silver jewellery from Jharkhand. Sandhya Metal Craft brings dhokra artefacts from West Bengal while Luhar Javed presents copper-coated bell metal products from Gujarat. Also, do not miss Sukhiram Maravi’s gond paintings from Madhya Pradesh and Banjara Embroidery’s Lambada embroidered accessories from Maharashtra.
The 2024 edition will feature 36 artisans from across India — exhibiting works from the Kashmiri, Toda, Banjara and Lambani communities. “Visitors can shop for Kondapalli dolls, miniature paintings, cheriyal paintings, a selection of brass vessels and bidri metal inlay work, glazed earthenware and terracotta home décor pieces. Additionally, textiles crafted from natural fibres sourced from Karnataka, West Bengal and Manipur exemplify sustainable practices and traditional techniques,” Revathi shares.
Entry free. August 3 – 7, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At Kumarakrupa Road.