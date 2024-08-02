'Kuteera' joins hands with Creative Dignity for this year’s annual exhibition of handicrafts

The 2024 edition will feature 36 artisans from across India — exhibiting works from the Kashmiri, Toda, Banjara and Lambani communities. “Visitors can shop for Kondapalli dolls, miniature paintings, cheriyal paintings, a selection of brass vessels and bidri metal inlay work, glazed earthenware and terracotta home décor pieces. Additionally, textiles crafted from natural fibres sourced from Karnataka, West Bengal and Manipur exemplify sustainable practices and traditional techniques,” Revathi shares.

Entry free. August 3 – 7, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At Kumarakrupa Road.