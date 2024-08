Is there a better way of spending your Sunday than basking in some good 'ol blues? Especially when it's International Blues Day as well! Taking cues, pub 1522 in Bengaluru hosts an evening of musical performances by city-based bands. Rising up to the occasion are the Grateful Dead tribute band Grateheads, Bluesghat, Bisi Bele Blues, Chameleon Jazz Quartet, Chronic Blue Circus and Kaleidoscopic Dreams.

August 4, 4 pm onwards. At 1522, Koramangala. For tickets, contact: 6364221522