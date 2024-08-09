Take a look at this list of events you shouldn't miss in Bengaluru this week

Global culinary maestros — Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris — unite for a masterclass. From insider tips to advanced techniques, attendees will gain invaluable insights as they get to indulge in gourmet expertise with live demonstrations, interactive sessions, Q&A with the chefs and exclusive takeaways. ₹2,999 onwards. August 13, 12 pm. At Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Hebbal. +919880494407.
Vidya Vox, known for her unique fusion of Western pop, electronic dance and Indian classical music, with her soulful YouTube and vibrant performances is coming to the city this weekend for a live performance. Catch the singer’s Be Free, Kuthu Fire and her enchanting mashups live at Gylt. ₹1,299 onwards. August 11, 7 pm. At Hennur Bagalur Main Road. +917618766014.
DeadAnt Live is bringing American comedian, writer, actor and producer Anthony Jeselnik’s critically acclaimed Bones and All tour to India for the second edition of The DeadAnt Loop. Set to make his debut in India for the very first time, Anthony is known for his bold and unapologetic style that delves into the darkest topics with a sharp wit that is unmatched. ₹1,999 onwards. August 10, 7pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road. +918310892262.
Titled Maya Arpan, renowned danseuse Madhu Nataraj, is all set to present the impressive Kathak Through the Ages, originally choreographed by the late Dr Maya Rao. This dance production will retell the story of kathak through music, movement and design to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Natya Institute of Kathak & Choreography. ₹300 onwards. August 9, 7 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. +918023445810.
Chef Anumitra of Edible Archive and Bento Bento, who has long been a fan of Studio Ghibli, brings a weekend food series featuring some of the beloved food scenes from the films to your plate. Think onigiri from Spirited Away and Satsuki’s bento box from My Neighbor Totoro. ₹350 onwards. August 10 & 11. At Bento Bento, Indiranagar. +919113887578.
Set in the 21st century, Taj Mahal Ka Tender is a play — directed by Aashish Rana — that rejuvenates the art of nautanki. The plot revolved around the widespread deceit and chicanery in the Indian bureaucracy where three corrupt officials loot the king’s treasury with a wellcrafted plan. ₹400. August 15, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shakara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Violinists Trina Basu and Arun Ramamurthy present their debut album, Nakshatra, where South Indian ragas meets western chamber and jazz. Rooted in diverse musical traditions, Nakshatra is a cinematic work that conveys a sense of two souls conversing across centuries. Entry Free. August 13, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.