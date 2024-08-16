Here are seven upcoming events in Bengaluru you need to check out over the weekend

Written by Neil Simon as an homage to the short stories by Russian playwright Anton Pavlovich Chekhov, The Good Doctor, directed by Srilalitha Pamidipati, is a collection of four vignettes that expose the ridiculous, tender, outlandish, ludicrous, innocent and weird frailties of human beings.₹300. August 16, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.
Witness the parallel journeys of Mira and Jahnavi as they walk and carve their path, which pricks the watchful eye of a society that is bound by morals. Separated by time and context, the play — Aparajita — directed by Aritra Biswas and Gopichand Katragadda, delves into the nuances of the lives of women who choose their calling. ₹450. August 18, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage, Koramanagla. +918217246994.
Delhi-based comedian, actor, YouTuber and theatre artist — Aakash Gupta — is back in Bengaluru and this time with a brand new show titled Daily Ka Kaam Hai. The show promises awkward, personal yet hilarious anecdotes from his childhood to getting that first MNC job after graduation. ₹499. August 16, 8 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road. +918310892262.
This Saturday, the Museum of Art and Photography is hosting a Postcard Making Workshop. The team will guide you through various techniques using vibrant colours, unique textures and imaginative designs. Perfect for making heartfelt gifts or just enjoying a creative afternoon — all materials required will be provided at the venue. Entry free (requires pre-registration). August 17, 11:30 am. At Kasturba Road. +918069334100.
Why not spend the Independence Day long weekend taking a staycation at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru with a pacakge tailored for those who seek a perfect blend of relaxation and family time. On offer are buffet breakfasts and buffet dinners at CUR8, spa credits, special savings on room rates and lots more! Rooms starting at ₹14,167. On till August 19. At Bellary Road +919606487956.
Bhashantara, meaning translation in several Indian languages, is a unique literary event where words become the vessel that transports us across cultures, emotions and experiences. This edition will showcase two remarkable voices in contemporary Kannada literature: Dadapeer Jyman and Rajendra Prasad. Entry free. August 18, 11 am. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Kathak dancers Debashree Bhattacharya and Sohini Debnath, come together for Sanjog — A Dialogue in Dance. The event celebrates the artistic journey between two friends highlighting the bond they share with their guru padmashree Rani Karna and their dialogue with dance. Entry free. August 20, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.