Bengaluru is enriched with cultural performances this week and here are the top seven events

This weekend, Conrad Bengaluru is organising an Art Soiree by Badrunissa Irfan. These paintings choose to celebrate nature and the horse being a particular favourite, a theme that runs through many of her paintings. Her choice of colours are bright and effervescent. Never muted or subdued, her strokes are always bold. Entry free. August 27 to September 10. At Kensington Road. +918022144444.
Kesariya, a shekhawati restaurant is hosting Rangilo Rajasthan, a puppet show, the heritage of Rajputana. Showcasing the art of Kathputli by traditional Rajasthani puppeteers, the event promises puppet dance performances set to popular Rajasthani folk songs along with lighthearted narratives and vibrant stage setups, weaving together tales of kings, dynasties and love. Entry fee. On till August 25. At Indiranagar. +918043705400.
Bob Marley from Kodihalli by Jangama Collective is a collection of narratives that confront the many complex paradoxes surrounding identity. The play revolves around the concealment of caste and identity. Three characters trying to make a living in Bengaluru are forced to leave their house because of their identities. An intimate conversation happens between the three as it is the last night that they are staying there. Entry free. August 23, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur. +919886599675.
Iranian chef Mona Poordaryaeinezhad brings the flavours of food from Persia at this upcoming Persian Food Festival at Citrus, The Leela Palace Bengaluru’s award-winning restaurant. Savour delicacies like Joojeh Kebab, Koobideh Kebab, Zereskh Polo and Baghali Polo apart from a host of other delectable dishes. ₹2,850 onwards. August 29 to September 1, 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At Old Airport Road. +918025211234.
SL Bhyrappa’s Parva, adapted by Prakash Belawadi comes to life in English. The literary masterpiece that reinterprets the Mahabharata and explores the tangled web of human emotions, power struggles and moral dilemmas. This epic production features live music by Ravi Murur and troupe, costume design by Prasad Bidapa and sets by awardwinning art designer Shashidhar Adapa. ₹999 onwards. August 24 & 25, 10 am. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Anjanadri Layout. +919900151383.
On April 13, 1919, British troops, under the command of General Reginald Dyer, opened fire on a crowd of unarmed Indians who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab. 22-year old Nanak Singh miraculously survived and wrote Khooni Vaisakhi, a ballad with twenty-four poems providing a remarkable chronological account of events during the first fortnight of April 1919. Navdeep Suri, the grandson of Nanak along with songwriter and musician Harpreet Singh, will perform pieces from their musical album based on Nanak Singh’s Khooni Vaisakhi. Entry free. August 27, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur. +919886599675.
The Next Dimension, a powerhouse trio comprised of legendary musicians Gary Husband, Etienne Mbappé and Ranjit Barot will perform in the city this weekend. These virtuosos, known for their work with John McLaughlin’s iconic electric band, The 4th Dimension, are now stepping into the spotlight with their debut project. ₹1,500 onwards. August 23 & 24, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.