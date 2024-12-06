Chart your week: Six events to look forward to this weekend in Bengaluru

The LaLiT Ashok Bangalore and Kitty Su India Pop-Up are hosting The Drag Dynasty — a celebration of art, inclusivity and self-expression. Laganja Estranja, the globally renowned drag artiste and choreographer will take to the stage along with Elista, a standout performer from Bangkok known for her electrifying acts. ₹799 onwards. December 7, 8 pm. At Sutra, Seshadripuram.
Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography and danseuse Madhu Nataraj are hosting their annual fundraiser sale of pre-loved clothing and accessories for Children’s Movement Education, this weekend. Aharya Upcycle is happening at STEM Dance Kampani and only for a day. Entry free. December 8. At Malleshwaram.
Join Pilitaxi for their 43rd chapter Winter Songs, a vibrant two-day exhibition celebrating sustainable fashion and lifestyle brands. Discover innovative designs, engage with eco-conscious creators and add unique pieces to your closet. Entry free. December 14 & 15. At Café Reset, Koramangala.
Sublime Galleria unveils Mystic Mirage, a new art exhibition showcasing exquisite paintings by renowned artist international artist Simon Kenny. In collaboration with Rubix Collective, this solo show is the UK-based artists’ first-ever exhibition in India exhibiting his unique lyrical abstraction technique achieved through dynamic brushwork and nuanced colour shifts. ₹50. At UB City, Vittal Mallaya Road.
A Day In Hollywood/A Night In The Ukraine is a brand new production by Arjun Sajnani and a musical homage to the Hollywood films of the ’30s & ’40s. Written by Dick Vosburgh, the grand premiere promises music by Frank Lazarus, choreography by Lourd Vijay Dance Studio and music direction by Maya Mascarenhas. ₹750. December 11 & 12, 7.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
As part of their World Dance festival, Attakkalari promises to present award-winning choreographers, performers and artistes from Italy, the UK and India — each pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance. The productions include Sonnet of Samsara at Freedom Park and Folios of Time at Attakkalari’s Rangamandala, Wilson Garden. Entry free. December 13, 6.30 pm & December 14, 10 am, respectively.