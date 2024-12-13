Seven fun events to attend this week in Bengaluru

This weekend, Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, is turning into a beer lover’s paradise with taste profiles varying from international to homegrown flavours. As you relish these drinks, you can even learn to make your favourite beer and cocktails at workshops during this extravaganza. Groove to the beats of musical artistes and live entertainers like hula hoop artistes, caricature artists, magicians and stilt walkers! ₹250. On December 14 & 15, 2 pm to 10 pm. At Rajajinagar.
Singapore’s iconic cocktail haven Sago House, is all set to take over the popular Asian fine-dining eatery Koko. The renowned Singaporean bar, often ranked high by many, is carrying out the bar takeover by offering heady concoctions like High Tea, Sundance Kid and Charge Card. Meal for two: ₹4,500 onwards. December 12, 9 pm onwards. At Old Airport Road.
Artmos presents Crafting Lightscapes, a day-long lighting design intensive and Syncretic Streams, a kathak and contemporary dance production. Featuring Keerthi Kumar and Roopa K, this immersive experience offers participants hands-on training, insightful lectures and a live performance, all in one day. ₹300. December 13, 11 am onwards. At Medai — The Stage, Koramangala.
Industree Foundation joins hands with Flourish to bring Artisan Bazaar in association with Kantar India Foundation. Interact with 15+ artisans featuring apparel to home decor and personal care. Get a hands-on experience of working on craft through workshops being conducted by master artisans and also enjoy live sufi music. Entry free. December 14 & 15, 11 am to 8 pm. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur.
KM Sufi Ensemble founded by AR Rahman is all set to stage Kun Faya Kun — an evening of qawwalis. The event — presented by the Indian Music Experience Museum in partnership with the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts — will have tracks like Khwaja Mere Khwaja, Kun Faya Kun, Zikr, Man Kunto Maula and Dum Mast Qalandar. ₹499. December 15, 6.30 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
Punjabi singer and rapper Karan Aujla makes a stop in the city as a part of his It Was All A Dream tour. The pop artiste recently who went viral for his single Tauba Tauba is also known for songs like God Damn, Nothing Lasts, Softly, Winning Speech and Goin’ Off. This India leg of the world tour marks the Canada-based musician’s maiden stint in the country. ₹3,999 onwards. December 13, 6 pm. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.
Directed by Rebecca Spurgeon, Everybody is an adaptation of the 15th-century English morality drama — Everyman — written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The production is in collaboration with the Jagriti Theatre Arts Program, Dramatists Play Service and with technical support by Binod Bihari Mishra and J Raj Manoj Kumar. ₹400. December 13-15, 7.30 pm. At Whitefield.