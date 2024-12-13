Seven fun events to attend this week in Bengaluru

Punjabi singer and rapper Karan Aujla makes a stop in the city as a part of his It Was All A Dream tour. The pop artiste recently who went viral for his single Tauba Tauba is also known for songs like God Damn, Nothing Lasts, Softly, Winning Speech and Goin’ Off. This India leg of the world tour marks the Canada-based musician’s maiden stint in the country. ₹3,999 onwards. December 13, 6 pm. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.