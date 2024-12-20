Fabulous@14 | Indulge charts out a list of cultural events in Bengaluru with something to interest everyone

India Art Festival is back in the city and how! Taking place this weekend at Palace Grounds, the event promises 3,500 artworks from over 350 artists across 100 booths alongside live art performances, fusion shows and more. ₹299 onwards. On till December 22. At Kings Court, Palace Grounds.
Head to Phoenix Marketcity this weekend as Shaan takes to the stage for a night of Bollywood songs. From Jab Se Tere Naina to Chand Sifarish, the singer will perform more such classics live. ₹1,499 onwards. December 20, 7 pm. At Whitefield.
The renowned musical trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy is coming to town! The band featuring Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, will perform their hit albums like Subhan Allah and Man Patang. ₹2,499 onwards. December 21, 7 pm. At New Horizon College of Engineering, Kadubeesanahalli.
Nataranjali, a bharatnatyam dance performance by Upahaar Dance Company, UK, is an offering to Lord Nataraja. Starring Shalini Shivashankar, Diya Ponsudhahar and Amiya Kumar, the show will feature margam structured in a traditional format with a nrityopaharam, padam, keertanam and nrittangaharam. Entry free. December 25, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Mehfil, an entertainment and retail space featuring exquisite products, artisans and performers from various art forms, returns to the city with its third edition. Expect flea markets, food stalls and music by music director and playback singer Roopkumar Rathod, known for songs like Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai and O Saiyyan. ₹99 onwards. December 22, 12 pm onwards. At St Joseph’s Indian Composite Pre-University College, Vittal Mallya Road.
This famous playback singer whose repertoire spans Hindi, Bengali and Kannada songs is all set to perform live in Bengaluru. Catch Kunal Ganjawala at Alive India in Concert Season 10 — and some of his viral tracks like Bheege Honth Tere, Oh Hum Dum Suniyo Re and Channa Ve — this weekend. ₹499 onwards. December 21, 6 pm. At Garuda Outdoor Courtyard, Magrath Road.
This Bengaluru-based engineer turned stand-up comic, Shamik Chakrabarti, is performing at the Underground Comedy Festival. He became a familiar name in the field after his appearance in Comicstaan on Amazon Prime Video and is known for his popular jokes based on keen observations of Bengaluru autos. ₹499 onwards. December 22, 8 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar.
Music producer Anyasa (Anish Sood) joins hands with Washington DC-based DJ and producer, Enamour for the collaborative event series Anyasa Invites — designed to bring world-renowned artistes to India for an exclusive array of back-to-back performances. Blending the unique styles of both producers, experience Anyasa Invites. ₹1,000 onwards. December 21, 8 pm. At High Ultra Lounge, Rajajinagar.
Directed by Michael Harvey, A Women’s Mind, is a show that interweaves live music and dance with contemporary storytelling to spotlight a woman who was considered a deviant from the cultural image that was construed for her. Entry free. December 26, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Gini, the singer-songwriter and producer who rose to fame after releasing Write A Song With Me is now bringing her Cozy India Tour to Bengaluru. The 18-year-old artiste recently released her third single of the year Sukoon, which she will be performing alongside her other releases. ₹749 onwards. December 21, 5 pm. At The Hub, Infantry Road.
Adapted from Mrichchhakatika, Honnu Mannina Aata (The Little Clay Cart), is a Sanskrit play that revolves around the love story of Charudatta, an impoverished Brahmin, and Vasantasena, a wealthy courtesan. The show — written and directed by Chidambara Rao Jambe — delves into themes of love, sacrifice and social injustice. ₹250. December 25, 3.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
The Yellow Diary, a pop-rock band popular for their fresh sonic music that blends poetry with a modern soundscape, is making a pit stop in the city at Ignite WL Super Club for a live performance. Catch the band play their latest releases like Roz Roz, Mann and Rab Raakha. ₹599 onwards. December 24, 9 pm. At Haralur Main Road. , this weekend.
Stand-up comedian and YouTuber, Praveen Kumar will be presenting his brand new Tamil show — 8 — in the city. The show is inspired by his favourite icon, superstar Rajinikanth and just like the Tamil actor divided life into eight chapters in Baasha, Praveen promises the gig to be a hilarious journey through eight stories from eight distinct stages of his own life. ₹800 onwards. December 22, 6.30 pm. At Vyoma Artspace and Studio Theatre, JP Nagar.
PS — I Love You, a stand-up show by comedian Pranav Sharma, one of India’s viral social media sensations. Sit back and enjoy a laughter riot on comedy that dives into everyday life, relationships and Indian culture thanks to his razor-sharp wit and relatable humour. ₹300 onwards. December 21, 5 pm. At Mother Tekla Auditorium, General KS Thimayya Road.
Actor, stand-up comedian, writer and director Sumukhi Suresh has not only appeared on shows like Comicstaan, Go Straight Take Left and Comedy Premier League but also on her solo special, Don’t Tell Amma and the web series, Pushpavalli. Now this multi-talented artiste is gearing up for a live performance at Mall of Asia, this weekend. ₹799 onwards. December 22, 8 pm. At Hebbal.
Looking for a perfect place to go festive shopping in Bengaluru? Look no further than the Soul Sante’s mostawaited Christmas edition which welcomes friends, family and pets to experience art, craft, music, food, fashion and more — all under one roof. Shop from over 200 stalls, a dedicated sneaker and streetwear culture zone. ₹299 onwards. December 22, 10 am onwards. At Ecoworld Bengaluru, Bellandur.
This play, 31st February is the first-ever Hindi adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps. Directed by Priyanshu Mishra, the play by Theatrenama stars eight leads and over 50 characters. Set in Mumbai of the 1980s, the production follows Harshvardhan Mehra, an ordinary man who becomes embroiled in espionage after a mysterious woman is murdered in his apartment. ₹400. December 22, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Novak aka Eduard Novak is a DJ and music producer who recently performed at the Tomorrowland festival and will be treating the Bengaluru audience to a night of afrohouse and house music music at One8 Commune. His single El Verano was added to the official Tomorrowland CD alongside works of other eminent artistes like Martin Garrix. ₹799 onwards. December 20, 8 pm. At Kasturba Road.
Ranga Shankara & Kahe Vidushak join hands for Kahaniyan, a play directed by Devendra Raj Ankur. In 1975, the director named his style of work Kahaniyon ka Rangmanch insinuating that different genres such as stories, novels and autobiographies should be presented on stage in their original forms without converting them into dramatic idioms. The stories being performed are based on Kannada short stories in Hindi. ₹300. December 26, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.