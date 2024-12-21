Wondering where to party this Christmas? Here’s a lineup of the most happening events in Bengaluru

While Xmas is all about catching up with your families, having holiday rituals and more – for those of us spending the festival away from our loved ones means spending the night out with friends who are home away from home. From sparkling holiday décor and electrifying DJ sets to craft cocktails and indulgent festive treats – we’ve shortlisted 14 Christmas-themed parties where you can celebrate with your homies.
Celebrate Christmas at Tipsy Bull, where festive vibes meet unmatched fun. Hit the dance floor in style with DJ Deep Bharma, known for his versatility across various music genres, including Bollywood, commercial, deep house and retro. The night not only promises electrifying Punjabi beats but themed drinks and a specially curated Christmas menu perfect for the night. Entry free. December 25, 8 pm. At Tipsy Bull, Koramangala.
Kickstart the festive season with the ultimate Christmas Carnival featuring DJ Re Vibe, whose expertise lies in blending Bollywood and English tracks. Immerse yourself in this vibrant atmosphere offering delicious food and drinks, non-stop beats, a massive dance floor and LED visuals. Entry free. December 25, 8 pm - 12.30 am. At Ginza, Koramangala.
Indulge in some Christmas techno, exquisite food and drinks hosted at Happy Brew. This three-day Christmas event will feature Bengaluru’s famous DJ Ivan alongside DJ Hassan, who has gained global recognition as a producer, remixer and event manager. Entry free. December 23, 7 pm onwards. At Happy Brew, Koramangala.
This holiday season, Santa is teaming up with Sunset Cinema Club (SCC) so you can spend your year-end with your loved ones watching some of the all-time favourite Christmas movies under the open night sky. Enjoy your favourite film on a large screen with surround sound, as you sink into comfy bean bags or mattresses. ₹450 onwards. December 20 – 22, 7 pm. At 1MG Lido mall, MG Road.
Gold Rush Brews is a culinary destination where Christmas meets Wild West charm, this week. Featuring dazzling decorations, a specially curated menu, exclusive brews and live entertainment, this two-day celebration offers a warm and cosy setting for families and friends to come together. ₹99 onwards. December 24 & 25, 11.30 am. At Gold Rush Brews, KR Puram.
Nolimmits Lounge and Club presents Electro Smashers, an event bringing together Bengaluru’s renowned DJs to spin festive Hollywood, Bollywood and Punjabi tracks across dual dance floors. With a wide selection of delectable food and drinks, this event is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with friends and loved ones. ₹1,500. December 24, 8 pm. At MG Road.
Brazilian musician and composer, Henrique Camacho is visiting The Lalit Ashok this Christmas to treat the audience with a live performance. From festive beats to soul-stirring live music, join the icon for an electrifying dance floor session. Relish a lavish buffet featuring gourmet festive dishes and handcrafted cocktails, making it an unforgettable evening of music, dance and indulgence. ₹999 onwards. December 21, 7 pm. The Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa Road.
Step into a magical atmosphere at the Christmas Carnival, featuring an electrifying mix of holiday classics, contemporary beats and upbeat tracks. Dance under the stars in a stunning rooftop setting with a stunning rooftop ambience accompanying delectable food and signature cocktails enhancing the perfect blend of festive cheer and party vibes. Entry free. December 25, 8 pm. At SkyDeck by Sherlock’s, MG Road.
Experience an electrifying night as DJ Prashu, known for his dynamic beats, takes to the stage to blend classic holiday tunes with groovy remixes of chart-topping hits. Indulge in a specially curated Christmas menu paired with festive cocktails. Entry free. December 24, 8.30 pm. At Hard Rock Café, Whitefield.
We also have an option for those who aren’t fans of stepping out after the sun sets! This Pre-Christmas Noon Party offers festive treats, holiday-themed drinks and lively tunes as the DJ plays a perfect mix of Christmas classics, feel-good hits and upbeat tracks all day long. Entry free. December 21, 11 pm onwards. At Just BLR, Brigade Road.
Phoenix Marketcity has unveiled one-of- the tallest Christmas trees in town, standing at an impressive 75 feet tall. Step into a winter wonderland adorned with sparkling lights and enchanting décor and stalls creating a spirited flea market. With over 270 stores, treat yourself to a festive feast or indulge in seasonal delights from gourmet food spots. Expect a meet and greet with Santa and his elves and enjoy performances of carol singers and bands. Entry free. On till December 25. At Whitefield.
Begin your celebrations early at Sugar Factory Reloaded with a pre-Christmas bash, where the party vibes are as sweet as the season! Dance away to the tunes of DJs playing mixes of Bollywood, EDM and commercial hits while sipping on handcrafted cocktails and savouring delicacies. Entry free. December 24, 9.10 pm. At Koramangala.
Head to a dazzling Christmas Eve under the stars, featuring a sensational blend of Bollywood beats, festive DJ sets by 11:1 Chethan Jao and a soul-stirring live performance by Joshika Lepakshi. Enjoy a grand evening with music, an unlimited festive buffet, gourmet treats, seasonal drinks and a range of exciting activities for all. ₹749. December 24, 6 pm. At Nirantara Resort and Spa.
Compiled by Rakshita B