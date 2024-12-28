New year is on the horizon and here are seven events in Bengaluru to end 2024 with a bang!

After a successful outing at the Voila Theatre Festival, Barkha Bahar and Federica Ruggieri’s contemporary play — Unsewn — is all set to be staged in the city. The realistic play in English and Italian follows Durga and Eva, two women confronting patriarchal oppression despite living in different parts of the world. ₹200. December 29, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Stand-up comedian and actor Nirmal Pillai is all set to make his directorial debut — Bata Boy & Crocs Girl screening this week. The 40-minute film is an ode to the hope and dream of fleeting romances in new cities and narrates the story of Gokul and Ishita. It stars Kripali Samdariya, Manoj Mani and Abishek Kumar in a special role and the music is by Honeymoon Henny, of the F16s. ₹499. December 28, 5 pm and 7.30 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Pannu Yaar is a stand-up comedy show by YouTuber and comedian Gurleen Pannu from Chandigarh. Popular for her appearances in SonyLIV’s Chalo Koi Baat Nahi and Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan, the artiste is highly regarded for her unique style of comic tragedy. ₹599 onwards. December 29, 5 pm & 7 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar.
Ring in the New Year with Big Bang Blues — North India’s iconic blues-rock band known for blues, blues-rock and rock ’n’ roll music — at Windmills. The band members include vocalist Diyatom Deb, guitarist Sushant Thakur, keyboardist Vatsal Bakhda, drummer Nikhil Vasudevan and bassist Archit Agrawal. ₹7,950 onwards. December 31, 9 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
The Man and His Shadow — by Janani Murali and Rohith Bhat Uppoor — traces the events in the life of Mahabharata’s Karna. Scripted in the format of a dance-theatre performance, the concept focuses on the spectrum of dilemma, conflict and war, the performance brings together literature from multiple Indian languages. Entry free. December 27, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Celebrating the release of their much-anticipated album, Beta, Peter Cat Recording Co. brings Good Luck Beta ’24 tour to the city. Catch the Delhi-based alternative rock band performing their latest tracks like Flowers R. Blooming, People Never Change and 21c. ₹999 onwards. December 28, 6 pm. At TerraForm Arena, Yelahanka.
Wyatt Feegrado, a comedian and actor originally from San Francisco, is well-known for his role in Bettor Days, an ESPN sports series. The artiste brings his best sets across oceans to perform them at the Underground Comedy Festival happening in the city. ₹499. December 27, 6 pm. At Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.