Here’s a lineup of the best places in Bengaluru for ringing in 2025

Celebrate the final day of 2024 with your friends and family, cherishing all the moments and memories as you welcome 2025 with celebrations, glamour and an unforgettable night filled with specially curated food and entertainment. We’ve shortlisted 15 New Year’s Eve parties to dance the night away with your loved ones around.
Dive into the vibrant evening celebrations with The Carnival Funfair, an evening filled with music, entertainment and a spirited start to the New Year. Captivate your senses with a lively carnival theme featuring pulsating DJ beats, a lavish buffet brimming with signature culinary delights, an array of festive beverages and a range of fun activities. ₹6,250 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At ITC Gardenia Bengaluru, Residency Road.
Spend the year’s end with your loved ones at the Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, cherishing every moment wrapped in festive cheer. From a Great Gatsby-themed soirée to a grand Italian ball, immerse yourself in a luxurious curated menu, live jazz music and the magic of iconic tunes. Sway to the beats and indulge in a feast of sumptuous delights for an unforgettable celebration. ₹5,999 onwards. December 31, 8 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
Step into the countdown to 2025 at Panache New Year’s Eve, hosted at the luxurious JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. Indulge in an unforgettable evening featuring live music, decadent delights, gourmet cuisine and exquisite beverages, whilst grooving to electrifying performances, DJ music and much more in store! ₹2,499 onwards. December 31, 8.30 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Embrace New Year’s Eve with an unforgettable evening of glitz and entertainment at Maize & Malt. Groove to renowned DJs Shawn and Aban with commercial house, hip-hop, Bollywood hits and lots more! From captivating performances and stunning fireworks to gourmet delicacies, ring in the countdown. ₹3,444 onwards. December 31, 8.30 pm. At KR Puram.
Experience an electrifying New Year’s Eve at The Taj, featuring Bollywood hits and commercial chart-toppers by India’s rising star DJ Aadhya Gupta and one of Bengaluru’s very own, DJ Zafiq. Savour delectable culinary creations and a premium selection of beverages — all set against a stunning, elegant gala décor with a white winter theme and luxurious setting. ₹2,500 onwards. December 31, 8 pm. At MG Road.
Wrap up the year with a warm toast to new beginnings at the Eve’s bash at Paparazzi 2025. Immerse yourself on the dance floor to the refreshing mixes and beats played by celebrity DJs and performers, and indulge in a stunning array of cuisines as you celebrate a new start with your loved ones. ₹1,499 onwards. December 31, 8 pm. At Radisson Blu, Outer Ring Road.
Step into a magical atmosphere at The Famboyant 2025, a celebration of music, glamour, and entertainment. Groove to the best DJs in town, featuring EDM acts and Bollywood beats that will keep you dancing all night. Indulge in a lavish buffet with a wide array of quick bites and drinks. Celebrate an unforgettable last day of the year with a stunning rooftop ambience offering a breathtaking view of Bengaluru’s skyline. ₹1,799 onwards. December 31, 7.30 pm. At Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru.
Ring in 2025 celebrations with unparalleled extravagance at Sunburn Union in a night of sheer luxury and indulgence. Dance beneath the cascading chandeliers to the beats of the DJs, creating a symphony of celebration. From the finest champagne to the most exquisite cocktails, indulge in the very best of offerings. ₹1,178 onwards. December 31, 7.30 pm. At Koramangala.
Looking for something affordable to celebrate New Year’s Eve? Start the New Year countdown at Hoot Café & Brewery with an unforgettable celebration. Take over the dance floor and groove to some of the hottest Bollywood beats, while enjoying the performances by Russian dancers. Indulge in a lavish spread of unlimited food and beverages as you bid farewell to 2024. ₹999 onwards. December 31, 7.30 pm. At Sarjapur Road.
Immerse yourself in the Sugar New Year’s Affair, celebrating moments through music and indulgence. Groove to Bollywood and Hollywood mixes by renowned DJ Milan, alongside a delectable menu of treats and cocktails. Dance, toast and celebrate with your loved ones as the clock strikes midnight. ₹1,999 onwards. December 31, 8 pm onwards. At Sugar Factory Reloaded, Koramangala.
Get ready to enter 2025 with a dazzling celebration at the Oia New Year’s Eve Carnival. Groove to exhilarating Bollywood and commercial beats by renowned DJs GNDHI, Vishal and Saranya, along with live performances. Indulge in premium concoctions and gourmet delights amidst a visually stunning ambience. ₹1,499 onwards. December 31, 8 pm. At Hennur.
Celebrate your evening at Area 83, immersing yourself in a carnival-style wonderland featuring a wide range of activities, entertainment and culinary delights. From thrilling rides and engaging games to delicious food stalls offering a variety of cuisines, the experience is complete with a captivating musical sing-along. ₹1,000 onwards. December 31, 3 pm onwards. At Bannerghatta Road.
As the countdown to the midnight before the new year begins, enjoy live entertainment, sparkling champagne and the vibrant energy of the night. Celebrate with loved ones, toast to new beginnings and make this evening a night to remember. ₹6,500 onwards. December 31, 8 pm onwards. At Zen, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Kodihalli, Old Airport Road.
Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru is all set to host an extravagant New Year’s eve bash offering a vibrant celebration. Guests can relish a diverse array of delectable dishes paired with unlimited pours of premium Indian and international spirits. Live music performances will keep the energy alive. ₹2,499 onwards. December 31, 8 pm onwards. At Bellary Road.
Turn up the energy this New Year’s Eve at BLR Brewing Co. Dance the night away to a live DJ, be captivated by mesmerising fire dancers, savour an à la carte menu and be dazzled by a spectacular fireworks display, making it a memorable start to the year. ₹1,125 onwards. December 31, 8 pm. Across outlets.
(Compiled by Rakshita B)