Treat yourselves to eight entertaining shows in Bengaluru this rainy weekend

Vir Das is back, so prepare yourself to laugh until you can't breathe as he delivers his signature wit and humour on his MindFool India Tour. Don't miss the chance to see this stand-up comedian who is known for his sharp observations and hilarious storytelling live in action. ₹999 onwards, Till July 21, 5 pm & 8 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town. +918310892262.