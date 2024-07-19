Treat yourselves to eight entertaining shows in Bengaluru this rainy weekend

Chennai-based band, Jatayu, return to town to treat Bengaluru with their signature blend of carnatic music along with funk, rock, jazz and a hint of Indian math rock. Don't miss this event as the band promises a special set featuring new tracks from their upcoming album. ₹499 onwards. July 28, 7.30 pm. At Fandom at Gilley's Redefined Koramangala. +919606443393.
Barkha Ritu by Banyan Tree Events celebrates the enchanting monsoon ragas, performed by India's eminent classical musicians composed to evoke the beauty and emotions of the rains. This year's edition will showcase performances by Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan also known as the Trichur Brothers and Sanjeev Abhyankar. ₹350 onwards. July 20, 6.30 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram. +918023445810.
Vir Das is back, so prepare yourself to laugh until you can't breathe as he delivers his signature wit and humour on his MindFool India Tour. Don't miss the chance to see this stand-up comedian who is known for his sharp observations and hilarious storytelling live in action. ₹999 onwards, Till July 21, 5 pm & 8 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town. +918310892262.
City-based musician Chitra Srikrishna is set to unveil his new musical production Pravaas-AMigrant's Tale. Serving as a tribute to those who seek new horizons, braving the unknown with courage and determination, Pravaas will feature a diverse array of songs in multiple languages, including Bengali, Sanskrit, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and more. Entry free. July 23, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.+919886599675.
Based on Surendra Verma's 1972 play Surya Ki Antim Kiran Se Surya Ki Pehli Kiran Tak, Dharmanati is a theatre production set in 10th century BC. The plot revolves around Queen Sheelavathi who is forced to undergo the age-old practice of niyogagainst her wishes after the death of her husband, King Okkak. ₹250 onwards. July 21, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP nagar. +918026592777.
Sri Satya Sai Madhusudhan's upcoming music concert promises over 90 international musicians from across 16 countries besides students of Sai Symphony Orchestra. Each country will be playing one or two music pieces of their genre including opera, bluegrass and aboriginal, and other pieces along with the orchestra. Entry free. July 25, 5 pm. At Sri Satya Sai Premamrutham Auditorium, Muddenahalli.
Kaveri is in town for a pop-up that you should not miss! Head to Purple Turtles to check out their latest edit with silhouettes that are size agnostic! ₹7,000 onwards. Till July 21, 10.30 am to 8 pm. At Lavelle Road.
Renowned qawwali artiste from Delhi, Sagar Bhatia will take to the stage at Sunburn Union for Sagar Waali Qawwali to masterfully fuse timeless sufi music with contemporary influences. Accompanying him on the diasis DJ Jugni who is popular for playing his popular 'heartbreak' tunes. ₹849 onwards. July 21, 7 pm onwards. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala. +919513471001.