Three events in Bengaluru this weekend you can not miss

If you're in the mood to step out this weekend, here are a few events that might just be perfect for you! So, take your friends or family and make this weekend colourful!
Get ready to shake things up! DnBIndia and Welup Collective bring the heat with #BangaloreMassive 030 this weekend. Featuring top-notch drum and bass artistes like The Untitled One and Insowmya, this is a night not to be missed. Brace yourself for a sonic explosion. INR 299 onwards. July 26, 8 pm. At Social, Indiranagar.
Enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy with comedian Atul Naraindas Khatri this weekend. Known for his witty takes on everyday life, Atul's comedy is a must-see. He was the winner of CEO's Got Talent Season 1. He was also the only Indian to perform at the Hong Kong International Comedy Festival in 2014. INR 499 onwards. July 27, 7.30 pm. At The Bay, Ecoworld, Bellandur.
Art fest Astitva: Existence, Survival, Life takes place this weekend. Enjoy a day filled with diverse art forms, including dance, music, storytelling and poetry, performed by talented artists of the city. Expect performances by artistes such as Odissi exponent Aditi Das, storyteller Krithika Ramakrishna and movement artiste Sumeet Monhanty. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in creativity. INR 499 onwards. July 27, 11 am - 5 pm. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur.
