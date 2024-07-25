Do not miss out on these eight events this week in Bengaluru

Better Planet’s curated sustainable pop-up market Conscious Souk is back with its Edition 22 called Utsav Edit. Shop from well-known brands like Aurum, Moksha Pottery Studio, Undone Glamour, Daivik Moringa and Mirchi. And do not miss city-based singer-songwriter Keyaa Hira performing live here. Entry free. July 27 & 28. At Love Ooru, Koramangala. +919886895136.
Kappa Chakka Kandhari’s Toddy Shop Festival promising palm nectar beverages also boasts a vivid variety of seasonal delights such as Pallathi Fry, Kozhua Fry, Konju Kurumulakittathu, Mutton Perattu, Koonthal Thoran, Kadala Chakka Porichathu, Kappa Vada, Njandu Roast, Paal Kappa with Meen Curry and Tharavu Roast. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Koramangala. +918025521010.
For the first time ever, SairaahLive takes to the stage in Bengaluru, today. Specialising in Bollywood, sufi and English music, the band is known for their electrifying performances across the country. Their acoustic setup lends an intimate yet powerful resonance to their music. Catch the band performing live! INR 299. July 26, 7 pm. At Radio Bar Bangalore, Bellandur. +917619436750.
Chennai-based band, Jatayu, returns to town to treat Bengaluru with their signature blend of carnatic music along with funk, rock, jazz and a hint of Indian math rock. Don’t miss this event as the band promises a special set featuring new tracks from their upcoming album. INR 499 onwards. July 28, 7.30 pm. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined Koramangala. +919606443393.
A CEO with a flair for comedic talent, Atul Khatri makes his way to Bengaluru for a performance hosted by The Bay, Ecoworld. Atul, a Mumbai-based businessman, was awarded Best Stand-Up Act in India by the India Nightlife Convention and Awards by the National Restaurants Association of India and is globally known for his Netflix special The Happiest Ending. INR 499 onwards. July 27, 7.30 pm. At Bellandur. +918951942566.
Sreenath Bhasi, is not just known for his acting prowess but also for his vocal skills. From original rap compositions to film music, he has sung it all. Witness the actor and musician take to the stage this weekend, where he is expected to perform some of his biggest hits like Parudeesa, KozhiPunk, Mathayichan and many more! INR 399 onwards. July 28, 7 pm. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala. +919513471001.
Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq is one of the greatest plays of Indian theatre. The play revolves around Muhammad bin Tughluq, one of the greatest rulers of Delhi Sultanate. His political strategies, religious intrigues, religio-political conflicts and personal relationships are interlocked in the play. The play attempts to see Tughlaq as a common man rather than as a king, thereby understanding the present in both general and political contexts. INR 250. July 27, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.