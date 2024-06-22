Here are six super fun events to not miss this week in Bengaluru

Renowned for Bollywood covers like Gulabi Aankhen, the band Sanam also gained a loyal following for their original music and live, performances. The four-member pop group will showcase their hits like Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi, Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche and Lag Ja Gale. ₹1,999 onwards. June 22, 4 pm. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel. +918040580444.