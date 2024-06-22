Here are six super fun events to not miss this week in Bengaluru

From Ekadasha Rudra, adance production exploring eleven forms of Lord Shiva, to Dream Factory, a musical clown play, and award-winning Indian singer and composer Job Kurian performing live, we bring the best in town.
Untangling Labels is a contemporary, interactive playback theatre performance focused on tales of self-discovery. Audience members share personal stories about labels and identity, which actors bring to life on stage. ₹300. June 23, 5.30 pm. At Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. +919632510126.
Ekadasha Rudra is a dance production exploring eleven forms of Lord Shiva as Rudra. Features five renowned dance gurus and 50 acclaimed dancers, blending various dance styles to portray Shiva's different embodiments. Starring Madhu Gopinath, Vakkom Sajeev, Poornima Kaivar and more. ₹500 onwards. June 22, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall. +918023445810.
The Dream Factory is a musical clown play that humorously explores life's struggles and dreams. Through slapstick comedy and dark humour, clowns navigate societal expectations in a dream factory setting. Starring Aaroh Bhandary, Akilesh Ravi, Anil M, Anirudh Jain, among others. ₹400 onwards. June 22, 7.30 pm. At Bangalore International Centre. +919886599675.
Award-winning Indian singer and composer Job Kurian performs live. Known for his work in indie music and Malayalam films, he'll showcase his ver- satile style across rock, commercial, folk and romantic genres. ₹500 onwards. June 22, 6.30 pm. At Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield Main Road. 08025018225.
Renowned for Bollywood covers like Gulabi Aankhen, the band Sanam also gained a loyal following for their original music and live, performances. The four-member pop group will showcase their hits like Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi, Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche and Lag Ja Gale. ₹1,999 onwards. June 22, 4 pm. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel. +918040580444.
Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort offers a one-night yoga package including buffet meals, yoga sessions and recreational activities on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Guests can enjoy aqua sports and discounted spa treatments. ₹14,000 onwards. June 20&21. At Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort, Doddaballapur Main Road. +918022345678.
Compiled by Jaanhvi Nagpal