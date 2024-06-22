This one-of-a-kind folk fair in Bengaluru celebrates Kannada culture and promotes environmental awareness

Basaveshwar College of Commerce, Arts and Science, in collaboration with the Department of Kannada and Culture, Sri Basaveshwara Study and Research Centre, Mahamane Kannada Sangha, National Service Scheme - Green Unit, Samastha Veerashaiva Lingayat Maha Samithi and Sri Siddhganga Charitable Trust, is hosting a unique carnival that promises a journey into the cultural and traditional roots of Kannada.

The Folk Fair 2024 ( Janapada Jaatre) for Global Environmental Awareness is a one-day event taking place today (June 22) at the college campus. The fair is open to all and offers free entry, making it accessible to a wide audience.