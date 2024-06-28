Gaurav Jai Gupta’s Delhi-based label commemorates 15 years of the brand with a pop-up in Bengaluru

Deriving its name from the Sanskrit word for the alphabet ‘a’, Akaaro is a Delhibased clothing label founded by Gaurav Jai Gupta, which places textiles at the heart of its design process.
Exploring Indian textiles and craft expressions that are relevant in a global yet individualistic ecosystem, this conceptual brand embodies balance, remaining rooted while continuously evolving. And even after 15 years, the brand continues to grow, representing the contemporary voice of Indian textiles and drawing inspiration from harmony and balance rather than tradition.
To celebrate this milestone in the fashion industry, Gaurav flew down to our Garden City for a ten-day pop-up at multi-designer store Cinnamon where he is showcasing his latest summer collection — Moonrise.
“This edit was inspired by the successive phases of the Moon and its illusion, an optical phenomenon that makes this celestial object appear larger near the horizon. The starting point for Moonrise was the waste yar n saved at Akaaro Studios over several seasons. This yarn, which would have otherwise been discarded, found new life and meaning, being engineered into new textiles which we fashioned into ensembles for this Summer,” Gaurav shares.
Since its inception, Akaaro has been designing and developing original fabrics in-house at its studio/workshop in New Delhi. This latest collection of 150 pieces, fresh from the runway of Lakmé Fashion Week in March, took shape when the first set of handwoven fabrics from these waste yarns resulted in a colour palette reminiscent of American film director Wes Anderson’s works.
“The filmmaker sort of became the focal point based on how he has worked with colour and India being an integral part of his works, we called it Moonrise — it was almost like an illusion,” the designer reveals. Using ingenious weaving techniques, the designer transformed the yarn into tailored trench coats, puffer jackets, skirts and tops detailed with bright ochres, muddy reds, blues, pinks and ivory, along with colour blocking, ruching and metallics.
Speaking of metallics, another thing Gaurav is renowned for is his metallic saris. And loyal patrons will be thrilled to know that this Bengaluru pop-up not only of fers ensembles from the summer edit but a range of contemporary and timeless handwoven kinji saris.
Kinji is a fine silk and zari textile, designed and developed on a traditional loom in eastern India. “We have also been working on a bridal line of saris, staying true to our brand’s language. This new line includes kinji palla saris distinct from the linen and metallic blends,” he elucidates.
₹8,000 onwards. On till June 30. At Gangadhar Chetty Road.