Gaurav Jai Gupta’s Delhi-based label commemorates 15 years of the brand with a pop-up in Bengaluru

Deriving its name from the Sanskrit word for the alphabet ‘a’, Akaaro is a Delhibased clothing label founded by Gaurav Jai Gupta, which places textiles at the heart of its design process.

Exploring Indian textiles and craft expressions that are relevant in a global yet individualistic ecosystem, this conceptual brand embodies balance, remaining rooted while continuously evolving. And even after 15 years, the brand continues to grow, representing the contemporary voice of Indian textiles and drawing inspiration from harmony and balance rather than tradition.