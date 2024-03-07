Saras Mela Bengaluru 2024 celebrates women’s self-help groups that bring us handicrafts from across the country

South Indian women are known for their love of jasmine garlands, festivals and local cuisine. However, their affection for saris is unmatched. Every time you travel to a new state or place, you might notice how they ensure to bring back a sari as a souvenir. As you ponder ways to make the women in your life feel special, we have the perfect plan to give them everything they love and more, all under one roof. Welcome to Saras Mela Bengaluru 2024.

Kicked off on February 29 at the National College Ground in Bengaluru, this mega exhibition and trade fair under the National Livelihood Mission invited over 250 women self-help groups to participate and exhibit their products. The mela, inaugurated by chief minister Siddaramaiah, saw deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and skill development and livelihood minister Sharan Prakash Patil in attendance, unveiling the logo of Namma Saras Mela Bengaluru 2024 and Akka Cafe.