Women's Day Special: seven cultural events in Bengaluru to embrace womanhood

If you way of celebrating International Women's Day is by taking your self out and immersing in the culture of the city then here are some events you shouldn't miss this weekend!
Painting her canvas
Celebrate 20 Bengaluru-based female artists through the art that defines them. At the exhibition titled Gallery of Dreams, their paintings, sculptures and stories come to life. The exhibition not only allows visitors to delve into the wonderful world of art, but also offers a chance to converse with the artists themselves! Entry free. Ongoing till March 8, 11 am. At Shades Creative Gallery, KHB Colony, Koramangala. +919036143948.
Yaas queen!
Paying homage to women rulers and administrators who have left an indelible mark in pages of Indian history, theatre artiste Vikram Sridhar’s latest performance — Ranis of India — shines a light on a collection of stories. From folk and mythical to historical narratives collected based on travel and research over the last few years, this hour-long oral story-telling performance includes folk songs, myths and untold tales. ₹250. March 10, 7.30 pm. At Lahe Lahe, Kodihalli. +919886294444.
Tunes of devotion
This 90-minute hindustani classical and semi-classical music celebration of the compositions of five women bhakti saints is sure to wow. Catch Rama Sundar Ranganathan on vocals, Sagar Bharathraj on tabla and Soorya Upadhyaya on harmonium performing live. Entry free. March 9, 11.30 am. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Speak up
This International Women’s Day, share your appreciation at Dialogues Café’s open mic. Express through a moving story, a heartfelt poem, a touching song or anything that speaks to the women who inspire you.₹300. March 8, 7 pm. At Dialogues Café, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala. +916363556436.
Roar of laughter
Fasten your seat-belts and prepare for an evening filled with fun and laughter as Gurleen Pannu brings you her Women’s Day special stand-up comedy performance. Gurleen, making her name as a prominent female stand-up comic, is currently working with Netflix and is also a YouTuber and a writer by profession. ₹599. March 9, 5.30 pm. At Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield. +918025018225.
Dance divine!
Immerse yourself in the soulful world of kathak at this one-of-a-kind performance, Shivdhatu. Joined by seasoned dancers Anjana Gupta and Shruti Gupta, the event will take place on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. ₹399. March 8, 6.30 pm. At ADA Ranga Mandira. +918022219388.
Three women, one vision
Sabeena Gadihoke’s award-winning documentary, Three Women and a Camera, follows the journey of Homai Vyarawalla, India’s first woman photojournalist, along with two contemporary female photographers — Sheba Chhachhi and Dayanita Singh. The 1998 film showcases the complexities of photography through the lens of these three women and highlights their struggles in the pre- and post-independence eras. Entry free (registration required). March 9, 6 pm. At Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Kasturba Road. +918069334100.