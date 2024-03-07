Women's Day Special: seven cultural events in Bengaluru to embrace womanhood

Painting her canvas

Celebrate 20 Bengaluru-based female artists through the art that defines them. At the exhibition titled Gallery of Dreams, their paintings, sculptures and stories come to life. The exhibition not only allows visitors to delve into the wonderful world of art, but also offers a chance to converse with the artists themselves! Entry free. Ongoing till March 8, 11 am. At Shades Creative Gallery, KHB Colony, Koramangala. +919036143948.